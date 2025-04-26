Bohs come roaring back: what we learned from Friday night’s League of Ireland action

If only someone had told Alan Reynolds that everything can be solved with three late winners in the space of a week.

After 97 attritional minutes, Seán Grehan led a brigade of red and black knee-slides into the open arms of Dalymount’s Jodi Stand, having somehow bundled the ball past Joseph Anang to complete an unfathomable, second Dublin derby comeback of the week.

Grehan had been adjudged to handle an Axel Sjöberg cross in the first half, with Chris Forrester converting the resultant penalty. It had been a decent if not overly inspiring first half for the away side. Mason Melia is growing into the season, and he looked sharp again leading the line – dinking a lovely finish over Chorazka after 25 minutes that was ruled out for offside.

Bohs roared back in the second half though, playing the better football and penning Pat’s in. Rob Cornwall, who replaced the injured Leigh Kavanagh early on, was granted extraordinary space on 89 minutes to equalise, heading home an Archie Meekison cross after Pat’s failed to properly clear a corner.

The crowd sensed vulnerability, and seconds later Pat’s were down to 10. Former Bohemian Anto Breslin received a second yellow card for bringing down Duracell bunny Ross Tierney. Mayhem followed – Bohs could well have been awarded a penalty but just as time appeared to be up, a clever free kick routine led to the scrappiest of winners and unrestrained joy in Phibsborough.

Moses at the double again as Galway United soar

Moses Dyer is unstoppable right now – four goals in four days make it seven in total for the New Zealander who sits alone and comfortable at the top of the League of Ireland scoring charts.

Amid a catalogue of quality goals this season, Dyer’s latest brace was testament to his industry. Both came from right wing back, where Jeannot Esua has been a standout beneficiary of Galway’s three at the back system. His lofted cross found Dyer’s swivelling head on 68 minutes, and as the clock hit 69’ he had his second.

This time Esua’s cross was aimed at Stephen Walsh, who rose brilliantly to steer it into the path of his strike partner. Dyer slid, prodding the ball past Luke Dennison and sending Eamonn Deacy Park into raptures. Somehow these were his first goals in front of the home fans.

Walsh had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes, but his cameo was hugely influential for a Galway side that rose to the occasion after a comfortable first half for Drogheda. All had been going well for the league leaders, after Darragh Markey put them ahead right on the cusp of half time with a beautifully placed, instinctive effort from the edge of the area.

They had a huge chance to snatch a point deep in stoppage time. Pinball in the Galway box ended in a ball breaking to Warren Davis, but for once this season the 20-year-old was unable to keep his composure. The result means Drogheda and Galway sit neck and neck at the top of a fascinating league table.

Another Dublin derby, another flurry of goals

It would appear strange how many goals Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne are leaking right now, but then no side in the League of Ireland seems overly bothered with clean sheets this season.

This week has thrown three Dublin derbies in a row at Rovers, and a return of two points from a possible nine will not please Stephen Bradley. The home side looked bright on the ball again at Tallaght, but off it some frailties were exposed.

In the middle of the park, a battle of the new signings had been billed. Kerr McInroy and Matt Healy have been eye-catching additions for their respective sides, and it was Healy that broke the deadlock, whipping in a speculative effort from 25 yards. Conor Kearns should be disappointed he didn’t manage to get across his line, with little pace on the ball.

Ali Coote was only on the pitch a matter of seconds, replacing the injured McInroy, when he levelled things up. It was a nice ball to the far post from James Norris and a clever header back into the danger area from Harry Wood. Coote swept home from close range, injecting an energy and edge back into the derby.

Jack Byrne wasn’t far away with a curling effort near the hour. Each passing game he looks smoother – manipulating the ball at a higher level than those around him and always capable of finding a half yard to whip in a shot or cross. This wasn’t Byrne at his absolute best, but it was further evidence of his return to form.

Kameron Ledwidge’s cross for Shelbourne’s second was exceptional, weighted beautifully into the space between McGinty and his defence. All Mipo Odubeko had to do was steer the ball calmly beyond the goalkeeper.

Shels were the happier side to come away with a point, but they won’t be happy to have conceded from a set-piece so soon after taking the lead. Byrne’s corner was retrieved by Lee Grace, who fizzed it across for fellow centre-half Dan Cleary to square the game.

Reprieve for managerless Waterford

Finally, Waterford’s dismal run of defeats came to an end at the RSC, as the home side showed heart to fend off Derry and gift a 2-1 win to interim manager Matt Lawlor.

Darragh Leahy turned home a scruffy opener from a Conan Noonan corner, with Brian Maher unusually jittery under the bouncing ball. The second arrived after the hour, a heavily deflected strike from Padraig Amond and the sort of good fortune Waterford desperately needed.

Derry had a handful of decent chances but were denied on several occasions by the impressive Stephen McMullan. A late consolation goal for Liam Boyce didn’t dampen the mood in the southeast, as the home side moved up to eighth place in the table before a big game between Sligo and Cork City tonight.

Box office frustration from Jack Byrne

Many will have been looking forward to post-match interviews with two of the most outspoken managers in the league at Tallaght, in Damien Duff and Stephen Bradley.

Few would have predicted such a damning verdict, though, from Jack Byrne as he went to collect his man of the match award. Making mention of schoolboy errors, Byrne highlighted his side’s poor return from the hat trick of Dublin derbies that have befell them in the past week.

He seemed to suggest that if Rovers are not fighting for this year’s title, certain players will no longer be at the club. Byrne’s words felt careful and intentional – they may have the desired impact.

The madness of the League of Ireland table

A third of the season has passed and there are three points separating first from seventh in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

For all the talk of the table beginning to take shape, it is Drogheda and Galway that sit perilously on top of the pile. Bohemians, after a disastrous start, are two points behind them – proving yet again how impactful a short string of wins can be.