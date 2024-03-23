Dublin go goal crazy against Armagh to keep up final ambitions

Hannah Tyrrell grabbed two of Dublin's seven goal in the win over Armagh. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Women’s NFL Division One: Armagh 1-4 Dublin 7-10

All-Ireland champions Dublin kept their hopes alive of reaching the Lidl Ladies’ Football Division One final after a comprehensive dismissal of Armagh.

Played in Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh had already qualified for the National League Final after last week’s win over Mayo,

However, Dublin needed to win to keep the pressure on Kerry, who play Galway on Sunday, and the Kingdom need to win if they are to clinch that final spot ahead of the Dubs.

So, with that in mind Armagh manager Gregory McGonigle rested no less than 10 first-team players, although Caroline O’Hanlon was ruled out through injury.

Dublin started well and it took only three minutes before firing home their first of four opening-half goals, Hannah Tyrrell blasted into the net from close range after Niamh Hetherton’s effort crashed off the post.

Two minutes later and Armagh’s young goalkeeper Brianna Mathers was picking the ball out of the net for the second time, Tyrrell again on target. Orlagh Nolan’s tap-in gave Dublin a 3-3 to no score lead with just six minutes gone.

Armagh looked to have steadied themselves with two converted frees from Kelly Mallon but it was all too easy for Carla Rowe, who soloed through the home defence before lashing into the net.

Armagh tightened their defence but Dublin were content to take their points, with Rowe, Tyrrell, Martha Byrne and the impressive Grace Kos on target to lead by 4-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Armagh made six half-time substitutions and Kelly Mallon’s goal and point soon after the restart hinted at something of a comeback, but Niamh Crowley put an end to such notions with Dublin’s fifth goal.

Meave Ferguson’s sinbin 13 minutes from time didn’t help Armagh although they couldn’t be faulted for effort.

Dublin’s sixth goal came in the 53rd minute when Armagh failed to deal with Chloe Darby’s speculative long ball in and the last kick of the game from Annabelle Timothy sealed a big win for Dublin.

ARMAGH: B Mathers; G Ferguson, C McCambridge, M Ferguson; L Kavanagh, L McConville, C Garvey; E O’Brien, S Quigley; E Druse, M O’Callaghan, C Doyle; M Lennon, K Mallon (1-4, 0-4 frees), N Reel.

Subs: N Coleman for E O’Brien, A Carr for B Mathers, N Henderson for C Doyle, C O’Hagan for M Lennon, M McCann for G Ferguson, C McCormack for M O’Callaghan, S Grey for L Kavanagh (all h-t); L Kenny for L McConville, D Coleman for E Druse (both 51 mins); M Feehan for C Garvey (54).

DUBLIN: A Shiels; M Byrne (0-1), L Caffrey, J Tobin; N Crowley (1-0), O Carey, N Donlon; G Kos (0-1), J Dunne (0-1); O Nolan (1-0), C Rowe (1-4, 0-4 frees), C O’Connor; N Hetherton, H Tyrrell (2-1), K Sullivan.

Subs: H McGinnis for J Tobin (41 mins); A Timothy (1-1) for C O’Connor (42); S Aherne for H Tyrell (45); C Darby (1-0) for G Kos (46); A Nyhan for O Carey (55); C Coffey (0-1) for J Dunne (56); J Egan for K Sullivan (57); E Deeley for N Donlan, C Kirwan for M Byrne, K Owens for O Nolan (all 60).