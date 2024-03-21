Roscommon’s Cathal Heneghan set to be banned for crucial Derry clash

Roscommon’s Cathal Heneghan is understood to have been proposed for a one match ban following an incident with Kerry’s Jason Foley at Dr Hyde Park last Sunday.

The Roscommon forward stepped down on the Kerry defender’s lower right leg during the second half of the Division One league clash and Foley subsequently hobbled off the field with an ankle injury, which Kerry fear could see him facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The incident happened in the immediate aftermath of Heneghan netting a goal for Roscommon, and it has since been reviewed by the CCCC. The Roscommon Herald reports Heneghan has been proposed for a one match suspension and county board officials declined to be drawn further on the matter when contacted on Wednesday night.

A one match ban, if accepted, would see Heneghan miss Roscommon’s must win clash away to Derry this Sunday, a game Davy Burke’s side need to pick up points from if they are to have any hope of avoiding relegation.

However, Heneghan would be available for Roscommon’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Mayo or New York on April 21st.

