Kerry victory leaves Roscommon on the brink of relegation

National Football League Division One: Roscommon 1-11 Kerry 1-17

First quarter

A cagey sequence of possession football, both sides alternating, quickly illustrated the significant difference between the teams. Kerry generally created the opening and exploited it with a score whereas the home side didn’t and their first four attempts ended in wides. Kerry, with Gavin White’s pace from half back and captain Paudie Clifford’s intelligent orchestration, took their chances, two from David Clifford, the second potentially an attempt to chip the goalkeeper. Roscommon 0-1, Kerry 0-6

Second quarter

Roscommon’s recovery was built on a couple of moments. Goalkeeper Conor Carroll, playing outfield throughout, came up and showed his forwards how to do it by bending a shot from play over the bar for what was just hisn team’s second dpoint in the 21st minute. There followed a long bout of possession from Kerry, culminating in a David Clifford point.

Darragh Roche ran into a big tackle by Ruairí Fallon and the ball went quickly up to Daire Cregg, who cut the margin to three, 0-4 to 0-7. An eventful quarter wasn’t finished and referee Noel Mooney awarded a penalty when even a brief advantage would have allowed Seán O’Shea’s nimble flick to the net after Roche had miskicked. Instead David Murray was penalised and David Clifford uncharacteristically hit his kick high and over the bar. Roscommon 0-4, Kerry 0-8

Third quarter

A lively start to the second half with points from Enda Smith and Cregg appeared to promise something for Roscommon but Kerry anaesthetised the comeback with a succession of points from Barry Dan O’Sullivan David Clifford, two, and Roche. Although Smith stopped the rot, Seán O’Shea’s point restored the six-point lead. Roscommon 0-7, Kerry 0-13

Fourth quarter

Or so we thought. In the 54th minute, Dylan Ruane gave Diarmuid Murtagh a run down the Kerry left. He took on Seán O’Brien and made headway along the endline, fisting the ball over for replacement Cathal Heneghan eventually to punch to the net, to halve the deficit. The home team were unable to reduce the lead any further and Kerry restored order on the scoreboard, keeping the margin between three and four. The reason wasn’t hard to see.

With a few minutes to go, the TG4 graphic showed Roscommon had converted nine from 20 chances whereas Kerry had 15 from 20. They copper-fastened the result when Joe O’Connor took a pass from replacement Paul Geaney to slam in the goal that put the outcome beyond all doubt. Roscommon 1-11, Kerry 1-17

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll (0-1); D Murray, B Stack (capt), N Higgins; N Daly, C Hussey, R Daly (0-2); E Smith (0-3), T O’Rourke; R Fallon, S Cunnane, D Ruane; D Cregg (0-2), D Murtagh, D Smith (0-3, two frees). Subs: U Harney for O’Rourke (31 mins), P Gavin for Higgins (half-time), C Cox for Cunnane (half-time), C Heneghan (1-0) for Hussey (46 mins), C Connolly for Murtagh (55 mins).

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, P Murphy; Seán O’Brien (0-1), T Morley, G White; BD O’Sullivan (0-2), J O’Connor (1-1); A Spillane, P Clifford (capt; 0-1), D Moynihan (0-1); D Clifford (0-6, one pen), D Roche (0-1), S O’Shea (0-1). Subs: Stephen O’Brien (0-1) for Spillane (52 mins), P Geaney (0-2) for Roche (58 mins), D Casey for Seán O’Brien (59 mins), A Heinrich for Foley (52 mins) K Evans for Moynihan (68 mins),

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).