Limerick’s run out winners over Tipperary thanks to superior firepower

NHL Division 1B: Limerick 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

First quarter: Every league match means more to somebody and Tipperary made it clear from the beginning that this game had some value for them. Playing against a spoiling, swirling wind they took an early lead through the excellent Jason Forde and the equally impressive Gearóid O’Connor, and for much of the first half Tipp were the aggressors.

Limerick stirred themselves after a while and young Donnacha Ó Dalaigh showed more flashes of the promise he had displayed in Croke Park a fortnight ago with a sweet point (followed by two more later). Aaron Gillane soon followed and Cian Lynch’s first score of the season brought the teams level. Limerick 0-4 Tipperary 0-4

Second quarter: Tipperary were two points in front when they struck for the first goal of the game after half an hour. O’Connor flashed a sideline cut across field, in front of the Limerick goal, and Forde caught it beautifully. Though he was surrounded by two or three Limerick defenders Forde headed straight for goal and somehow manoeuvred the ball past the advancing Nickie Quaid.

Limerick’s response, though, was impressive and they rattled off the last four scores of the first half. Diarmuid Byrnes, who had been off-key from dead balls, landed a nice point from play and Gearóid Hegarty launched a beauty from 70 metres in first-half stoppage-time. Limerick 0-9 Tipperary 1-7

Third quarter: Tipp made a bright start to the second half and stretched their lead to three points but then Limerick made a withering surge and rattled off five points without reply, including another beauty from Ó Dalaigh, and a couple from wing back Colin Coughlan. Limerick 0-15 Tipperary 1-11

Fourth quarter: Limerick kept up the pressure and looked like streaking clear until Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher mugged Coughlan inside the Limerick 20-metre line and finished with a rasping shot.

Just like for Tipperary’s first goal, though, Limerick’s response was emphatic and they reeled off the next four points without reply. Tipp had to work harder for their scores and they found themselves four points behind deep in stoppage-time when Tom Morrissey was turned over and Jake Morris rattled the net. The deficit was down to a point but there was no time for the puck-out. Limerick 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

LIMERICK: N Quaid; F O’Connor (0-1), D Morrissey, M Casey; D Byrnes (0-3, 0-1f), C O’Neill, C Coughlan (0-2); W O’Donoghue, B Murphy; G Hegarty (0-2), C Lynch (0-2), C Boylan (0-1); A Gillane (0-8, 0-7f), D O’Dalaigh (0-3), P Casey.

Subs: T Morrissey (0-1f) for Boylan, G Mulcahy (0-1) for P Casey (both 59 mins); S Flanagan (0-1) for Gillane (65); A English (0-1) for Murphy (70).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Morgan (0-1), R Maher, M Breen; S Kennedy, B McGrath, C Bowe; E Connolly, P Cadell; A Tynan (0-1), C Stakelum, G O’Connor (0-3); J Forde (1-7, 0-4f), J McGrath, J Morris (1-3).

Subs: B O’Mara for B McGrath (h-t); D McCormack for Kennedy (46 mins); S Ryan (0-1) for J McGrath, P Maher (1-0) for Tynan (both 57); C Quinn for Cadell (65).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).