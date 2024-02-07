Donal Burke to remain sidelined for Dublin’s league clash with Antrim

Donal Burke will not be available for Dublin’s Division 1B National Hurling League clash against Antrim in Corrigan Park on Sunday.

Burke has not played since suffering a serious hamstring injury during Dublin’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final defeat to Clare last June, and while the Na Fianna clubman is back training with the group he has yet to be included in a matchday squad.

The dead-ball specialist is not expected to feature against the Saffrons in Belfast on Sunday either.

Instead, Dublin hope Burke can target a possible comeback in their round three match against Limerick at Croke Park on Saturday, February 24th.

Burke, who is one of the best free takers in the country, spent some time travelling in New Zealand recently and has been working on his fitness levels in a bid to get back on the pitch over the coming weeks.

Dublin’s National League campaign started in defeat last Saturday, with Micheál Donoghue’s men losing to Tipperary at Parnell Park.

With finishing positions in this year’s league determining what division teams will be playing in next season, the Dubs are already in danger of missing out on a coveted top three spot. They certainly need to take all the points from Corrigan Park this weekend, though Antrim are in a similar position having lost their opening match to Limerick last Sunday.

Darren Gleeson has had to deal with a significant turnover of playing personnel this term. Several Dunloy players – including Keelan Molloy, Nigel Elliott, Seaan Elliott and Ryan Elliott have not committed for 2024, while former Antrim captain Neil McManus has retired from intercounty hurling.

The incoming format for the league – which will be operational from 2025 – will see a new seven team Division 1A comprised of the top three teams from this season’s Divisions 1A and 1B, plus whichever fourth placed team finishes with the better record.

If teams in fourth place have the same number of league points, the metrics used to separate them will be, in order: scoring difference; highest score for; most goals scored; least goals conceded; playoff.

Dublin are already behind Tipperary, Galway and Limerick in Division 1B. Antrim and Westmeath were also beaten last weekend. Unless Dublin manage to pick up a win over Galway or Limerick, their best chance of playing in the top flight next year will be to finish fourth and have a better record as the corresponding team in Division 1A – which is made up of Waterford, Clare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork and Offaly.