Lidl Ladies National League: two goals from Lisa Cafferky secures first victory for Mayo

There were victories for Mayo, Armagh, Kerry and Meath in Division 1 of the Lidl National League as the top-flight campaign continued at the weekend.

At Duggan Park in Ballinasloe on Saturday, two goals from Lisa Cafferky secured a first victory for Mayo in this year’s Lidl NFL as they held out for a 2-5 to 0-10 win over Connacht rivals Galway.

After leading by four points entering the final 10 minutes, Liam McHale’s charges had to resist a late fightback from the hosts who kicked three points through two Roisin Leonard frees and Ailbhe Davoren.

Mayo led by 1-3 to 0-5 at the break before Cafferky struck for her second goal going into the final quarter as Galway fell to a second defeat.

On Sunday, Armagh notched their second win when they travelled to Cork and won by 1-8 to 1-6 in a game where they were never behind.

Armagh led by 1-4 to 1-3 at the break, with Aimee Mackin slotting home an early penalty.

Daire Kiely responded with a goal for Cork and while they were always in contention, they never managed to get ahead and fell to their first defeat of the campaign.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 1-4 off the bench to inspire Kerry to a 2-11 to 2-5 win over a dogged Waterford outfit at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh entered proceedings in the 47th minute when Kerry were a point ahead but the Footballer of the Year then took with a fine performance that included a beautiful lobbed goal in the 64th minute.

Waterford, playing into the wind and rain in the opening half, got off to a whirlwind start after 45 seconds when Kellyann Hogan scored a fortuitous goal before a free from Hogan dropped and Mairead O’Brien pounced to fist to the net to lead by 2-1 to 0-0 after 10 minutes before Kerry finally got moving and got on top. A goal from Jadyn Lucey saw them draw level at 1-5 to 2-2 by the break and they edged ahead after the break for victory.

First-half goals from Meadhbh Byrne and Marion Farrelly were crucial at Pairc Tailteann in Navan as Meath got the better of Dublin to make it two wins from two by 2-5 to 0-7.

In the battle of the last two TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship winners, Meath built on last weekend’s impressive triumph against Mayo to maintain their 100% start to the 2024 season. Carla Rowe contributed 0-4 for Dublin on her return to the first 15, but the Jackies’ search for a first victory in the calendar year will continue into round three of the top-tier.

Meath led by 2-3 to 0-3 at the break and saw out the victory in the second half.

In Division 2, there were Round 2 victories for Kildare, Tyrone, Westmeath and Cavan, while Division 3 saw Clare, Wexford, Roscommon and Offaly record wins.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Leitrim, Fermanagh and Limerick, while Carlow and Longford drew over the weekend in Round 3 of the competition.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 2

Mayo 2-5 Galway 0-10

Armagh 1-8 Cork 1-6

Meath 2-5 Dublin 0-7

Kerry 2-11 Waterford 2-5

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 Round 2

Kildare 1-8 Donegal 1-4

Tyrone 1-7 Tipperary 0-9

Westmeath 4-10 Monaghan 2-13

Cavan 0-9 Laois 0-6

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 Round 2

Clare 4-11 Sligo 2-6

Wexford 1-5 Down 0-5

Roscommon 1-14 Louth 0-6

Offaly 5-4 Antrim 2-8

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Round 3

Leitrim 8-9 Derry 0-8

Fermanagh 2-15 Wicklow 2-7

Limerick 1-9 Kilkenny 0-1

Carlow 1-8 Longford 1-8