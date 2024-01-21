Stunning comeback gives Glen first ever All-Ireland club title

All-Ireland SFC club final: Watty Graham’s Glen 2-10 St Brigid’s 1-12

A late Conor Glass goal changed the outcome of this All-Ireland club senior football final and in doing so altered the course of history as Glen raised the Andy Merrigan Cup for the first time.

St Brigid’s were the better team for most of the game but ultimately Glass stood head and shoulders above everybody else as the best player on the field, with a display of real leadership in the closing minutes that inspired the Derry champions snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

St Brigid’s, aiming to add to their 2013 All-Ireland triumph, led 1-11 to 1-7 after 55 minutes at a blustery Croke Park and at that stage Glen were down to 14 men as Cathal Mulholland was in the sinbin having picked up a yellow card, their hopes looked slim.

But Michael Warnock chipped in with a point moments later to leave three between the sides and then in the 58th minute Glass, who had been hugely influential in keeping his team in touch throughout, grabbed the moment – collecting a quick popped pass near the 20-metre line, riding a heavy tackle and then drilling the ball to the back of the net, 2-8 to 1-11.

Emmet Bradley then tapped over a free in the 61st minute to put Glen ahead for only the second time in the contest and from the resulting kickout Glass demonstrated his AFL skills with a superb leap and hangtime to fist the ball back towards the scoring zone where Conleth McGuckian edged Glen two ahead.

#GAABEO 58 nóim @WattyGrahamsGAA 2-08@StBrigidsRos 1-11



Báite san eangach ag Conor Glass! 😍👀



What a finish to the net by Conor Glass and the teams are level!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#GAA @GAA_BEO pic.twitter.com/9HskbHF5lV — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 21, 2024

It was a whirlwind finish by a side denied All-Ireland glory at the final hurdle 12 months ago. From the 56th minute until the final whistle Glen outscored St Brigid’s 1-3 to 0-1.

Shane Cunnane did have a last gasp free from the 45-metre line to bring the sides level but his effort dropped wide, making Glen club champions of Ireland.

WATTY GRAHAM’S GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Michael Warnock (0-1), Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville; Eunan Mulholland, Ciarán McFaul (0-1), Cathal Mulholland; Conor Glass (1-2, one 45), Emmet Bradley (0-4, three frees); Ethan Doherty (0-1), Jody McDermott (1-0), Tiarnan Flanagan; Alex Doherty, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckian (0-1). Subs: Conor Convery for E Mulholland (26 mins); Stevie O’Hara for Carville (44 mins); Cahir McCabe for Tallon (55 mins)

ST BRIGID’S: Cormac Sheehy; Robbie Dolan, Brian Stack (0-1), Pearse Frost; Ruaidhrí Fallon (0-2), Alan Daly, Ronan Stack; Eddie Nolan (0-2), Shane Cunnane (0-1, one free); Bobby Nugent (0-1), Paul McGrath, Conor Hand; Ben O’Carroll (0-3 two frees, one mark), Brian Derwin (1-1), Ciarán Sugrue (0-1). Subs: John Cunningham for Derwin (45 mins); Conor Gleeson for Nugent (56 mins)

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)