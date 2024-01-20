St Thomas’ may just have the better balanced team to prevail over O’Loughlin Gaels

AIB All-Ireland Club SHC final: St Thomas’ (Galway) v O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny), Sunday, Croke Park, 1.30 – Live on TG4

It is pointed out in defence of St Thomas, whose six-year grip on the Galway title has yet to be embellished, that they have been frequently beset by injury when it came to the All-Ireland stages.

Whatever the reason, three of their four recent runs at the championship have ended in the semi-finals and the one they navigated, culminated in annihilation by Ballyhale.

Many had given up on the club adding to their 2013 success. There was some hard luck. It took TJ Reid’s blasted free in injury time two seasons ago to skittle the Thomas’ challenge, but they had few backers heading into last month’s semi-final against All-Ireland favourites Ballygunner.

Then, in the tight confines of Portlaoise, their aggression – implicit in David Burke’s “take no prisoners” pull on the first contested ball – laid the ground for an unexpected victory after penalties.

O’Loughlin Gaels have their own history. Thirteen years ago they failed to build on a promising first half and were well beaten by Thomas’ predecessors Clarinbridge.

The Kilkenny champions emerged having beaten Ballyhale and were immediately acclaimed as favourites to win Leinster, which they duly did but not before their life this season must have flashed in front of their eyes as Na Fianna looked to have the momentum late in the provincial final.

But O’Loughlin’s survived, as they always have this campaign. The Kilkenny final and the All-Ireland semi-final against Cushendall were also won by the minimum margin, so they are highly stress tested.

It is clichéd shorthand to note that unlike predecessors Ballyhale, O’Loughlin’s are back loaded with two All Stars, Mikey Butler and Huw Lawlor in the full-back line. Nominee Paddy Deegan is also a big influence at centre back where he is flanked by David Fogarty and Jordan Molloy, both capable defenders with the gas to get forward and the accuracy to score.

O’Loughlin Gaels' Paddy Deegan is a big influence at centre back. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

From there on, they are less eye catching, but one of the reasons they are in the final is the marksmanship of captain Mark Bergin, an outstanding leader, and the hard work of those around him, especially Conor Heary.

The Leinster champions also have an ultra-calm presence on the line in manager Brian Hogan, a veteran of the 2011 disappointment, but a valuably clear-sighted manager when it comes to reading and responding to the contest.

St Thomas’ with a full deck are formidable opponents. David Burke’s return from serious injury has been a massive addition to their capabilities, as the semi-final demonstrated. They also have another veteran, Conor Cooney, in exceptional form.

In the swirling rain at O’Moore Park, which sabotaged Pauric Mahony’s normally bankable free taking, Cooney missed just two from 15. Cooney and Éanna Burke supply nearly two-thirds of the team’s scores. Marking them is an imperative but O’Loughlin’s have the personnel even if Deegan is the most obvious fit for Cooney, which may affect the Kilkenny man’s more expansive instincts.

The Galway team can boast a more balanced distribution of quality from Fintan Burke at full back, former county player Shane Cooney in front of him, followed by a strong spine of All-Ireland winners from 2017, captain David Burke, Conor Cooney and Éanna Burke.

That and the frustrations of recent failures give St Thomas an edge but with the weather promising chaos, this is a very hard match to call given the assured and calm progress made by O’Loughlin’s throughout the campaign, it would not be a huge turn-up for them to become the fifth Kilkenny club to capture the title.

Verdict: St Thomas’