Limerick’s Munster Senior Hurling League clash with Clare a sell-out

Limerick’s Munster Senior Hurling League clash against Clare on Wednesday night in Clarecastle has been declared a sell-out, and provincial council officials expect the Treaty County’s rearranged fixture with Cork to also reach capacity next Wednesday.

John Kiely’s All-Ireland champions travel to the Banner on Wednesday with all 1,500 tickets sold in advance for the game which will be played on Clarecastle GAA’s all-weather pitch, with a 7pm throw-in. The Munster Council advise anybody without tickets not to make the journey.

“That’s the message, due to health and safety the capacity has been set at 1,500 and all tickets have been sold. Admission is by ticket only,” stated a Munster spokesman.

It will be Limerick’s first outing of the 2024 season after last Sunday’s fixture against Cork in Mallow was postponed before throw-in due to heavy fog.

READ MORE

That match has now been refixed for Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale next Wednesday at 7pm, with capacity set at 2,000. Tickets for the Limerick-Cork encounter will go on sale at 10am on Monday – €10 for adults, €5 for students and OAPs, and €2 for under-16s.

GAA fixture makers are bracing themselves for the potential of further fixture headaches next weekend though, after Met Éireann extended its cold weather advisory until Saturday morning, warning of widespread frost and icy patches, leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Met Éireann forecast Friday night temperatures will fall to between minus 3 and zero degrees but with day temperatures on Saturday and Sunday predicted to reach highs of 3 to 7 degrees, provincial councils will be hoping their fixtures can go ahead as scheduled.

Several sporting events were halted due to fog last Sunday – including the postponement of the Limerick-Cork match, and Walsh Cup fixtures involving Carlow versus Kilkenny and Westmeath against Antrim. The Offaly-Galway Walsh Cup encounter was called off after 55 minutes as conditions deteriorated. Racing in Naas was also called off.

GAA fixtures

Tuesday

Walsh Cup Rd 1: Carlow v Kilkenny, Dr Cullen Park, 7.45.

Wednesday

Dr McKenna Cup Rd 3 (7.30): Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds; Down v Cavan, Páirc Esler; Fermanagh v Monaghan, Brewster Park.

Munster HL Rd 1: Clare v Limerick, Clarecastle, 7.0.

Friday

Connacht FL semi-final: Leitrim v Galway, Connacht GAA Air Dome, 7.0.

O’Byrne Cup semi-final: Meath v Longford, Ashbourne, 7.30.

Saturday

All-Ireland Club finals (Croke Park) – JHC: St Catherine’s (Cork) v Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkenny), 5.0; IHC: Castlelyons (Cork) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), 7.0.

Connacht FL semi-final: Roscommon v London, Connacht GAA Air Dome, 7.0.

O’Byrne Cup semi-final: Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 1.30.

Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

Sunday

All-Ireland Club finals (Croke Park) – JFC: Listowel Emmets (Kerry) v Arva (Cavan), 1.30; IFC: Cullyhanna (Armagh) v Cill na Martra (Cork), 3.30.

McGrath Cup Rd 3 (2.0): Cork v Waterford, Mallow; Tipperary v Limerick, Templetuohy.

Munster HL Rd 3 (2.0): Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn; Tipperary v Kerry, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh.

Walsh Cup Rd 2: Wexford v Carlow/Kilkenny, Wexford Park, TBC. Rd 3 (1.30): Antrim v Dublin, Parnell Park; Galway v Laois, Duggan Park.

Kehoe Cup SH Rd 1 (1.30): Meath v Down, Longwood; Wicklow v Kildare, Bray.