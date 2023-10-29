Galway SHC final: St Thomas win sixth title in a row

Galway SHC final: St Thomas 2-12 Turloughmore 1-13

St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke praised his charges as they captured their sixth Galway SHC title in a row, equalling the record set by Turloughmore in the 1960s.

And two of the manager’s brothers played key roles with Eanna Burke striking 2-2 while Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke, who only underwent a cruciate operation in April, came on in the closing stages to see out the victory.

“There is a great squad there and full credit to them, they have worked so hard all year and they work so hard for each other,” said Kenneth Burke, who will take charge of the Galway minors next year.

A goal from Eanna Burke after 13 minutes pushed the champions 1-4 to 0-1 in front but Turloughmore rallied before the break and cut the gap to a point having played with the breeze.

READ MORE

A free from Conor Walsh levelled the sides two minutes after the restart before Turloughmore hit the front for the first time when Sean O’Hanlon got his third of the game with a superb effort from the left.

St Thomas’ hit back and Conor Cooney tied the game with a free, their first score in 21 minutes, and then Oisin Flannery edged them in front after superbly blocking Daniel Loftus to lead by 1-8 to 0-10 after 42 minutes.

Walsh’s fifth free levelled the game going into the final quarter but then Conor Cooney sent an indirect free 50 metres back to brother Shane and he landed his second point of the clash to restore their lead.

St Thomas’ then brought in Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke, who only underwent a cruciate operation back in April, on for the closing stages.

They pushed on from there and two points from Eanna Burke and one from play by Conor Cooney put St Thomas’ 1-12 to 0-11 in front before Turloughmore hit back with a couple of points from Walsh, the latter tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Gerald Kelly to cut the gap to two.

A long sideline by David Burke saw Conor Cooney pounced to set up Eanna Burke for the goal that clinched the title despite a late rally from Turloughmore yielding a goal from a free from Galway captain Daithi Burke but it wasn’t enough to save the day.

St Thomas’: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, D Sherry; J Headd, S Cooney (0-2), C Burke; J Regan, D Finnerty; E Duggan, C Cooney (0-3, one free), Darragh Burke (0-2); V Manso (0-2), E Burke (2-2), O Flannery (0-1). Subs: D McGlynn for Manso (50), David Burke for Duggan (54), B Burke for Darragh Burke (59), C Headd for C Burke (61), E Brady for J Headd (65).

Turloughmore: D Walsh; D Whelan, R Burke, M Murphy; V Doyle, D Burke (1-0, one free), D Loftus; T Quirke, S Linnane; S O’Hanlon (0-3), J Holland (0-1), C Whelan (0-1); C Walsh (0-7, six frees), B Phelan, M Tarpey (0-1). Subs: S Loftus for Phelan (46), B Connolly for Tarpey (57), C Shaughnessy for Quirke (63), M Morris for Doyle (64).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Killimor).