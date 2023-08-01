All-Ireland winning hurler and intercounty referee Jimmy Cooney dies at 68

Former Galway All-Ireland hurling winner and intercounty referee Jimmy Cooney has died suddenly aged 68.

The former All Star, who celebrated his birthday at the weekend, was the eldest of the famous Cooney brothers from Sarsfields who emerged during the 1980s to lead their club and county to unprecedented glory.

He was also the referee 25 years ago when he prematurely blew the final whistle in the All-Ireland semi-final between Clare and Offaly, leading to an on-field protest by Offaly supporters. Clare were leading at the time but the game was refixed and Offaly won it before going on to win the All-Ireland title.

It was a terrible time for Cooney, who had developed into a top class intercounty referee following a playing career which had led to breakthrough wins for Galway and Sarsfields.

Cooney was corner-back when Galway defeated Limerick in the 1980 All-Ireland final, bridging a 57-year gap since their only other crown. Cooney is the second member of that starting team to die, with full-back Niall McInerney passing away in 2004, while three other members of the squad John Ryan, Finbarr Gantley and former GAA president Joe McDonagh have also passed away.

Cooney led the way as Sarsfields captured their first Galway title in 1980 and with brothers Michael, Pakie, Joe, Brendan and Peter coming through they became a dominant force and became the first club to win the All-Ireland club title in successive years in 1993.

Another generation of Cooneys has since come through to help Sarsfields win their seventh county title in 2015 with Joseph Cooney, son of former Hurler of the Year Joe, winning an All-Ireland medal in 2017 and has since been joined on the senior side by brother Kevin.

The death of Jimmy Cooney, who came from a family of 15, is the latest tragedy to hit the family from Bullaun. Peter Cooney, the youngest of the six brothers to help Sarsfields to county glory, died from cancer at the age of 48 in 2019. Another brother Thomas died as an infant.

Earlier this year his mother Nora, who was in her early ‘90s and was predeceased by her husband Michael, died.

Jimmy Cooney was well known in farming circles in Galway and was manager of the mart in Loughrea. His sudden death has caused widespread shock in the Bullaun and New Inn communities and throughout Galway.