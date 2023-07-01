Kerry re-establish football’s old world order in assured quarter-final victory over Tyrone

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12

By the end, the final whistle couldn’t come quickly enough for Tyrone. Kerry re-established Gaelic football’s old world order while Tyrone were left to ponder where exactly their place in that order is these days.

Over the years this sometimes incendiary rivalry has been built on Tyrone’s ability to get under Kerry’s skin as much as anything else, but the longer this All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park went on the more it became evident the tables had been turned.

Kerry led 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time but they buried Tyrone in the third quarter to lead 1-14 to 0-6. From the 29th to the 52nd minute Kerry scored 1-8 without reply. Tyrone’s first score of the second half only arrived in the 54th minute and they went for a period of 36 minutes without registering a single score from play.

Tyrone’s formline all season had indicated such a defeat was possible but on a day when David Clifford only managed a single point from play and was largely off-colour in front of the posts – he had three wides and three efforts dropped short – this was a desperately lethargic performance by Tyrone. They had given up even before Man of the Match Diarmuid O’Connor netted Kerry’s opening goal in the 52nd minute to put his side 11 points ahead.

Kerry’s second goal arrived from the boot of Seán O’Shea in the 61st minute but it was a score all about the wizardry of Clifford, his over the head pass to Tony Brosnan will not be bettered this or any other year.

Both teams finished with 14 men as Paudie Clifford and Conor Meyler received second yellow cards after referee Brendan Cawley eventually got fed up with the pair spending their time on the pitch wrestling.

The game had started with such bouts of sporadic wildfires sparking all over the pitch – Michael McKernan and O’Shea tested the fabric strength of each other’s jersey while Meyler and Paudie Clifford started the afternoon the way they would spend much of it, squabbling.

It appeared we were set for another contest full of aggression and fireworks between these counties and in the opening quarter they exchanged blows in a tight affair. Ruairí Canavan constructed a sublime point to bring Tyrone level on 0-5 apiece in the 21st minute, selling Jason Foley a dummy which the Kerry defender bought, and then some.

Pádraig Hampsey was given the man-marking job on David Clifford, McKernan picked up O’Shea while Meyler was on Paudie Clifford and Ronan McNamee marshalled Paul Geaney. At the other end of the field Tom O’Sullivan followed Darragh Canavan while Paul Murphy shadowed Ruairí Canavan.

Kerry's Jason Foley with Cathal McShane of Tyrone. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

A Darren McCurry free in the 28th minute brought the sides level on 0-6 apiece but Tyrone would not score again until the 54th minute, by which stage the game was over as a contest.

As the teams went off the field at half-time, despite it already feeling Tyrone were clinging on somewhat, there was some pushing and shoving between the players. However, the fight was sucked out of Tyrone in the third quarter.

O’Connor was superb for Kerry in the middle of the field but in nearly every area of the pitch the Kingdom looked hungrier and more energetic than Tyrone. Kerry hunted in packs, turned over several attacks – they out-Tyroned Tyrone. When Kerry brought the heat and pressure in that period of the game, Tyrone didn’t want anything to do with it. They accepted their fate.

Despite David Clifford not having one of his best games in a Kerry jersey, his outlandish pass that led to O’Shea’s goal will be shown on highlight reels for years to come. He gathered possession within inches of the Hogan Stand sideline and just outside the 45-metre line.

McNamee and Hampsey were closing in on him. Clifford looked all out of time and all out off space, but with his back to goal he flicked an audacious pass over his head straight to Brosnan, who didn’t even have to break stride to collect possession.

Kerry’s Paudie Clifford, Stephen O'Brien, Paul Geaney and David Clifford after the game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

O’Shea finished off the move to make it 2-15 to 0-10, but Clifford’s pass was the wow factor in a game that petered out long before full-time.

Tyrone still haven’t rediscovered the form that made them All-Ireland champions two years ago.

Kerry haven’t fully found their mojo yet either, but they sauntered to victory here. Not a bad way to win an All-Ireland quarter-final against fierce rivals.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-1); Gavin White, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley; Diarmuid O’Connor (1-2), Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea (1-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), Adrian Spillane (0-2); Paudie Clifford (0-1), David Clifford (0-5, three frees, one mark), Paul Geaney (0-1). Subs: Tony Brosnan for Geaney (51 mins); Stephen O’Brien (0-1) for Spillane (51 mins); Brian Ó Beaglaoich for White (58 mins); Micheál Burns for Moynihan (59 mins); Mike Breen for Foley (64 mins)

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Ronan McNamee, Pádraig Hampsey, Conor Meyler; Peter Harte, Michael McKernan (0-1), Cormac Quinn; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Michael O’Neill, Ruairí Canavan (0-2), Kieran McGeary; Darren McCurry (0-4, four frees), Matthew Donnelly (0-1), Darragh Canavan (0-2). Subs: Frank Burns for Quinn (35 mins); Cathal McShane (0-2) for R Canavan (45 min); Joe Oguz for McGeary (45 mins); Seán O’Donnell for Donnelly (64 mins); Aidan Clarke for Hampsey (67 mins)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)