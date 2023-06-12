Gaelic Games

Tailteann Cup draw: Cavan to face Down in quarter-finals

Antrim against Carlow, Meath against Wexford and Limerick against Laois the other ties

Cavan's goalkeeper Raymond Galligan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Mon Jun 12 2023 - 09:19

Down will got to Cavan in an all-Ulster encounter as the draw for the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup has been made.

In the other games in the last eight for Gaelic football’s secondary competition, Antrim will host Carlow, Meath will host Wexford and Limerick will host Laois, after a draw that took place on Morning Ireland on Monday morning.

The games will take place next weekend, with fixture details to be confirmed by the CCCC later today.

Tailteann Cup draw:

Antrim v Carlow

Meath v Wexford

Limerick v Laois

Cavan v Down

