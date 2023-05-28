Kate Sullivan double sees Dublin secure 10th successive Leinster championship crown

Aoife Minogue of Meath clashes with Dublin’s Ellen Gribben during the TG4 Leinster SFC clash in Laois Hire O'Moore Park. Photo: Maurice Grehan.

Leinster LGFA Senior Championship final: Dublin 2-9 Meath 0-9

Kate Sullivan found the net in both halves as Dublin secured a 10th successive TG4 Leinster Senior Championship with a six-point win over Meath at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Following on from a Lidl National Football League Division 1 success at DCU St Clare’s at the beginning of the year – and a narrow victory against them at Páirc Tailteann in the round robin phase of this competition – Dublin have now defeated the reigning TG4 All-Ireland SFC champions on three occasions in 2023.

Emma Duggan flew the flag for the Royals with a 0-7 tally, but they ultimately fell short in their quest for a first senior provincial crown since 2000.

A rematch of last year’s Leinster SFC showpiece at Croke Park, there was a ferocious pace to the game during the early exchanges.

Sullivan palmed an Orlagh Nolan delivery to he net on nine minutes. And she also popped up with the decisive score on 54 minutes. After building the play from a kick-out, Hannah Tyrell swiftly picked out the raiding Sullivan, who hammered the ball beyond the reach of Royal custodian Monica McGuirk.

Munster LGFA Senior Championship final: Cork 5-14 Kerry 2-17

A four-goal first half blitz saw Cork retain their TG4 Munster Senior Championship title at Mallow.

Two green flags from Libby Coppinger, along with efforts from Kaire Quirke and Ciara O’Sullivan, saw Cork in a commanding lead at half time and they needed it all after a brilliant fightback by Kerry in the second half.

In the second half, Cork put the game beyond any doubt when Orlaith Cahalane collected a long ball before finishing to raise her side’s fifth green flag of the day.

The Kingdom will rue two missed penalties in the second half which cost them dearly in the end.

Ulster LGFA Senior Championship: Donegal 1-10 Armagh 0-9

Donegal tore up the form book in spectacular fashion as they downed reigning champions Armagh in the TG4 Ulster SFC decider at Owenbeg.

Three weeks ago Shane McCormack’s side enjoyed a comprehensive eight-point championship win over Donegal.

However, the playing field was levelled considerably with the pregame news that Maxi Curran had experienced duo Niamh Hegarty and Tanya Kennedy back in the mix.

After a close-fought affair, Donegal sealed the deal at the death as substitute Ciara McGarvey – with her first touch – rattled the Armagh net.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Crowley, L Caffrey, M Byrne (0-1); O Nolan, F O’Connell Bell, E Gribben; J Dunne (0-1), L Magee; C O’Connor (0-1), J Egan (0-4), E O’Dowd; H Tyrrell (0-1 free), C Rowe (0-1), K Sullivan (2-0). Subs: S Wylde for Gribben (h-t), N Hetherton for Egan (48 mins), D Lawless for Nolan (55 mins), O Martin for Sullivan, C Darby for O’Connor (both 56 mins).

MEATH: M McGuirk; Á Sheridan, MK Lynch, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, V Wall (0-1), E Duggan (0-7, 0-4 frees); O Lally, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan (0-1). Subs: M Byrne for Grimes (44), C Smyth for Thynne, S Melia for Lally (both 50), A Sherlock for Gallogly (53), E Brodigan for O’Shaughnessy (56).

Referee: K Phelan (Laois).

CORK: M O’Sullivan; A Ryan, E Meaney, R Phelan; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy, H Looney; L Coppinger (2-0), D O’Sullivan (0-11, 0-6 frees), E Kiely (0-1); O Cahalane (1-1), K Quirke (1-0), C O’Sullivan (1-1). Subs: L O’Mahony for S Leahy, E Cleary for A Ryan (both 48 mins), L Fitzgerald for L Coppinger (54 mins), D Kiely for O Cahalane (56), D Kiniry for R Phelan (59).

KERRY: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell (0-2), E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon (0-1), C Lynch; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir (0-1), A Galvin (0-1); H O’Donoghue (1-2), D O’Leary (0-3), L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-6, 0-4 frees). Subs: L Galvin (0-1) for A Dillane (20), A Harrington for N Carmody (48), S O’Shea for N Ní Mhuircheartaigh (54), N Broderick for A O’Connell (57).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).

DONEGAL: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asoko, N McLaughlin; A Boyle Carr (0-2), K Guthrie (0-2, 0-1 free), T Hegarty; N Hegarty (0-3, 0-2 frees), N McLaughlin; R Rodgers, K Long (0-2), K Dowds (0-1); E Gallagher, K Herron, T Kennedy. Subs: S McGroddy for Long (50), S White for Roisin Rodgers (52), C McGarvey (1-0) for Guthrie (59).

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Marley; G Ferguson, L McConville (0-1), C Towe; N Coleman (0-1), E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin (0-4, 0-3 frees), E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon (0-2 frees), A McCoy. Subs: C O’Hagan (0-1) for Lavery (40), N Reel for A Mackin (46), L Kenny for N Marley (51), B Hendron for C Marley (55), T Grimes for for Drude (56).

Referee: David Hurson (Monaghan).