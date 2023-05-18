Munster MFC semi-finals: Kerry and Cork set up mouthwatering decider

Kerry’s Paddy Lane scored seven points in the win over Limerick in the semi-finals of the Munster MFC. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Paddy Lane starred with seven points as Kerry set up a Munster minor football showdown against neighbours Cork thanks to a comfortable 17-point win (1-19 to 1-2) over Limerick in a sun-drenched Newcastle West on Thursday evening.

In the other semi-final in Semple Stadium, it was also a one-sided affair in the second half as Cork, who had been level with Tipperary at half-time, brushed aside the hosts, outscoring them by 4-5 to 1-4 after the restart to run out winners with 10 points to spare.

The highly-anticipated Munster final in Tralee in two weeks’ time will come just three weeks after Cork defeated Kerry in the provincial quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with four points to spare.

In Newcastle West, it took until the 19th minute for Kerry to score their first point, after Limerick had taken an early lead through a well-team ‘45 by Treaty goalkeeper Sam Guerin.

Limerick got their goal in the 20th minute when Pádraig Murphy raised the green flag. But from here on in, the Kingdom dominated and after Lane pointed to put Wayne Quillinan’s side ahead for the first time three minutes before half-time, the visitors never looked back.

After leading by two points at the break – 0-6 to 1-1, Kerry added 1-13 after the restart, while Limerick, who were eventually reduced to 13 after Aidan O’Shea and substitute Rory Mullins saw red, only managed to score another point in the final 30 minutes.

With the result already beyond any doubt at this stage, Darragh Hogan capped off a near-perfect second half from Kerry with the Kingdom’s goal on the hour mark after three late points from substitute Stephen Gannon had all but put Kerry into the Munster final.

Meanwhile, two goals each from Denis O’Mullane and Seán Coakley, along with a late Dara Sheedy goal secured the win for Ray O’Mahony’s side. Tipperary scored a late consolation goal when Charlie Grace found the net seven minutes from time.

After Tipperary scored three late first -half points without response – two scores from play and a free – the sides were level at the break – 1-4 to 0-7.

However, Cork scored 4-5 in the second half to set up a mouthwatering Munster final clash at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Friday, June 2nd.