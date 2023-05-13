Tony Kelly hits 13 points as Clare end Waterford’s championship in clinical fashion

Clare’s Ian Galvin scores his side's first goal during the Munster SHC match against Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Waterford 0-16 Clare 2-22

In the end it was bloodless. Waterford were eliminated from the championship after a tortuous second half when they just couldn’t cope with being a man down. Calum Lyons was dismissed on a second yellow card, late in the first half, and even though Waterford trailed by just a goal at the break all hope died early in the second half. Clare did as they pleased.

The 12-point margin was the same as their pitiful final-round defeat in Ennis last summer, compounding the anxiety about a team in a rut or, more likely, in decline. Waterford had four players sent off during the league and that poor disciplinary record haunted them again in Thurles.

Once Clare settled down in the second half they moved the ball really well and kept the scoreboard moving. In one sustained burst in the third quarter they outscored Waterford by 1-7 to 0-1, and nearly had another goal when Cathal Malone’s sumptuous lob bounced softly against a post.

Tony Kelly was magnificent, finishing the game with 13 points, nine of them from dead balls in the absence of the injured Aidan McCarthy. Darragh Lyons was given the unenviable task of tracking him all over Semple Stadium and Waterford elected not to make a switch.

They continued to play with a sweeper in the second half too, which seemed like lunacy when they desperately needed scores. Instead they gifted Clare two spare men in the backfield, from where they were able to build attacks and find a pass with comfort and ease.

Waterford were well in the game when Lyons was dismissed on a second yellow for a trip on Ryan Taylor, as the Clare centrefielder was about to skip clear. Seven minutes earlier Lyons had been booked, foolishly, for getting involved in somebody else’s row, drawing a yellow card for being the third man in. At that stage there were three just three points it and neither team had asserted any dominance. That changed, conclusively.

In a sense, Waterford seemed hell-bent on self-sabotage. In the first half their shooting and sometimes their shot selection were destructively poor and they finished the half with 12 wides, three times as many as Clare. They didn’t have any problem creating shooting chances but on a day when they had so little margin for error they needed to be absolutely clinical.

Austin Gleeson, making his first start championship start, landed a couple of beauties from long range, from play and a free, and Stephen Bennett got his hand on a lot of ball, leading the attack with real energy and drive.

Scores, though, were hard to come by. Jamie Barron wasted an early goalscoring chance when he swiped on a ground shot that missed by miles, and with their championship survival on the line, Waterford couldn’t generate the momentum that early scores would have given them. Dessie Hutchinson didn’t have his first shot at the target until first-half stoppage-time and that missed too.

For their part Clare struggled to establish any rhythm early on. They were guilty of careless turnovers in their own half, and some overthinking in possession.

Kelly took command of the frees and played a massive role in Clare’s first goal after 21 minutes. Tracking Mark Fitzgerald, who had made a run deep into Clare territory, Kelly made a brilliant dispossession near the Clare 21, and then played a smart pass into centrefield. From there a long ball was landed on David Fitzgerald, who engineered a scoring pass to Ian Galvin. His finish was low and cool.

Clare’s second goal, midway through the second half, killed the game stone dead and it was a beautifully crafted score. The excellent David McInerney played a diagonal ball that Peter Duggan controlled before releasing an instant pass to Cathal Malone, all alone in front of the goal. He dispatched the ball to the net without any fuss.

That put Clare 2-17 to 0-12 in front and out of all danger.

WATERFORD: B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Daly; M Fitzgerald, C Lyons, J Fagan; J Barron (0-1), D Lyons; A Gleeson (0-3, two frees), J Prendergast, N Montgomery; P Hogan (0-1), S Bennett (0-7, seven frees), D Hutchinson (0-2).

Subs: Patrick Fitzgerald for Hogan (51 mins); Pádraig Fitzgerald for Gleeson (58); P Curran (0-2) for Montgomery (60); P Leavey for Daly.

CLARE: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan (0-2), J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone (1-1), R Taylor (0-1), D Fitzgerald; S O’Donnell (0-2), M Rodgers, P Duggan; T Kelly (0-13, eight frees, one 65), I Galvin (1-1).

Subs: S Meehan (0-1) for Galvin (52 mins); P Flanagan for McInerney (54); S Morey for Hayes (60); R Mounsey (0-1) for Rodgers; A Shanagher for Ryan (64).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).

Attendance: 14,320