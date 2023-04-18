GPA call on associations to agree and implement a women’s squad charter

The Gaelic Players Association has called on the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Associations to agree and implement a women’s squad charter. This is the key ask of the GPA’s “State of Play Equality Report”, which was launched today.

The is the first time that a request has been made for the GAA to work with the other two national governing bodies to support women intercounty players in this way. The three organisations are working towards full integration, a process ignited by a GPA motion at GAA Congress.

A centralised agreement on a Squad Charter already exists between the GPA and the GAA for men intercounty players. The charter agrees minimum standards when it comes to sports science support (including access to physios, strength and conditioning expertise and medical professionals), provision of training and playing gear and travel and nutritional expenses. There is no such centralised agreement for the women codes.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “While we respect that the integration process will take some time to achieve, we believe that there are important steps that can be taken towards levelling the playing field for woman players as things progress.”

“We should not have to wait until complete integration has been delivered.

“A Squad Charter for woman inter-county players delivered in co-operation between the GAA, LGFA and CA would be one such step and would be a significant statement from the three NGBs in support of equality.”