Former All-Ireland winning full back Marcus Wilson dies aged 91

Marcus Wilson was one of a gifted generation of players from the St Vincents club. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

The death has taken place of Marcus Wilson. Born in 1932, he was full back on the Dublin team that won the 1958 All-Ireland and was one of a gifted generation of players from the St Vincents club along with others like Kevin Heffernan, Des Ferguson, Denis Mahony and Norman Allen.

When Dublin won the 1953 football league final against Cavan, 14 of the players were from Vincents – the goalkeeper was the exception – and Marcus Wilson added further league medals in 1955 and ‘58.

He was also a successful hurler, winning a Leinster medal in 1952, beating Wexford in the final.

In 1958, Dublin bridged a 16-year gap to the county’s previous All-Ireland when defeating Derry in the final by 2-12 to 1-9. He also served as chair of St Vincents and later, as the club’s president.