NHL previews: In-form Drennan key to Kilkenny sealing semi-final spot, while Dublin look to shift their unease

Saturday

Allianz National Hurling League

Division 3A: Armagh v Fermanagh, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 2pm; Monaghan v Roscommon, Clontibret, 2pm; Louth v Mayo, Darver, 2pm.

Division 3B: Lancashire v Warwickshire, Páirc na hÉireann, 2pm; Leitrim v Longford, Drumshanbo, 2pm.

Sunday

Allianz National Hurling League

READ MORE

Division 1A

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45 – Cork have already booked their place in the semi-finals, so for Pat Ryan’s men this trip to Ennis can be treated as leisurely or competitively as they wish. For Clare, there is a potential semi-final spot there should they want to chase it down. For the Banner to qualify, they have to beat Cork, Wexford must beat Limerick, and Galway have to see off Westmeath. That would leave Clare, Limerick and Galway level on six points, but as it stands Clare currently have a better scoring difference of +36 to Limerick’s +22 and Galway’s +3. Verdict: Clare

Westmeath v Galway, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.45 – Westmeath’s main focus now is very much their relegation playoff against Laois next weekend. So, no matter how much Joe Fortune’s men would love to pull off an upset here, the reality is what happens against Laois is all that matters, so this could be a cautious outing from the home side who will want to keep everybody fresh and fit for the relegation playoff. Galway could take advantage by chalking up a decent tally. Verdict: Galway

Limerick v Wexford, Gaelic Grounds, 1.45 – John Kiely’s Limerick have look much more in tune during the league this year than they did in 2022. They have won three on the bounce now since their opening night loss to Cork. Wexford have struggled to build any momentum this season and their only league win came against Westmeath. They have nothing to play for but pride and a desire to discover some form ahead of the championship, but if Limerick genuinely want to advance to the league semi-finals, then the home side will win here. Verdict: Limerick

A hat-trick from Tipperary’s Jake Morris denied a Waterford comeback last week. Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Division 1B

Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park, 1.45 – Two very satisfactory outcomes for these teams last week: Tipp looked as if their unbeaten run was ending when Waterford recovered a sizeable first-half deficit to run them down in the third quarter before goals – Jake Morris’s first senior hat-trick for the county – undid David Fitzgerald’s team – along with Jamie Barron’s red card. Antrim, though under-strength, won the critical match against Laois that guarantees their status for next year. They have a better team available this weekend and will need it. Verdict: Tipperary

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 1.45 – Ever since the 2019 championship upheaval, this has been an anxious fixture for the Dubs. They have won it well on occasion but unease still lurks. It’s hard to discern where they are under Micheál Donoghue because of injuries and a campaign that has yielded expected outcomes from all matches. At this stage they believe they’re better suited to Croke Park than the crampier confines of Donnycarney but the latter remains the place where they have to perform. Laois were feisty and competitive up in Belfast and won’t be too inhibited here. Verdict: Dublin

Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45 – Kilkenny resumed normal service when a malfunctioning Dublin arrived in town last week and received their usual walloping. Billy Drennan has been claiming the headlines with some high-yield performances – last week, 0-13 including 0-5 from play – and the team have home advantage because of the construction work in Walsh Park. It’s not altogether clear what plans Waterford have for this campaign but they did create goal chances against Tipp before falling away in the final quarter. There must be concerns at the subdued form of attacking gilts, Dessie Hutchinson – who has raced a scarcely believable amount of road in the past year and a half – and Stephen Bennett but the defence looked decent with Tadhg De Búrca hitting form back in the sweeper role. Kilkenny never disdain a league and can be counted on to chase a semi-final spot. Waterford? Verdict: Kilkenny

Division 2A: Carlow v Derry, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1.0; Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, 1.0; Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.0.

Division 2B: Donegal v Tyrone, Letterkenny, 1.0; London v Meath, Ruislip, 1.0; Sligo v Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 1.0.