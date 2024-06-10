Tailteann Cup draw: Kildare to meet Laois at quarter-final stage

Jack Sargent and Kildare will play Laois in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Kildare and Laois will meet in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup after the draw for the last eight was made on Monday morning.

There will also be an all Ulster quarter-final with Fermanagh pitted against Antrim. Conor Laverty’s Down will be at home to Oisín McConville’s Wicklow while Limerick face a trip to Sligo.

Kildare, Down, Fermanagh and Sligo will all have home advantage in the quarter-finals because they finished top of their respective groups in the round robin stage.

All four games will be played across next weekend (June 15th-16th) with the fixtures to be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw

Fermanagh v Antrim

Sligo v Limerick

Down v Wicklow

Kildare v Laois