Tailteann Cup draw: Kildare to meet Laois at quarter-final stage

Kildare and Laois will meet in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup after the draw for the last eight was made on Monday morning.
There will also be an all Ulster quarter-final with Fermanagh pitted against Antrim. Conor Laverty’s Down will be at home to Oisín McConville’s Wicklow while Limerick face a trip to Sligo.
Kildare, Down, Fermanagh and Sligo will all have home advantage in the quarter-finals because they finished top of their respective groups in the round robin stage.
All four games will be played across next weekend (June 15th-16th) with the fixtures to be confirmed on Monday afternoon.
Five things we learned from the weekend: GAA must take responsibility for crazy scheduling of hurling matches
Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw
Fermanagh v Antrim
Sligo v Limerick
Down v Wicklow
Kildare v Laois
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis