Tailteann Cup draw: Kildare to meet Laois at quarter-final stage

An all Ulster contest is set to take place with Fermanagh to meet Antrim while Down will host Limerick

Jack Sargent and Kildare will play Laois in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Gordon Manning
Mon Jun 10 2024 - 10:05

Kildare and Laois will meet in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup after the draw for the last eight was made on Monday morning.

There will also be an all Ulster quarter-final with Fermanagh pitted against Antrim. Conor Laverty’s Down will be at home to Oisín McConville’s Wicklow while Limerick face a trip to Sligo.

Kildare, Down, Fermanagh and Sligo will all have home advantage in the quarter-finals because they finished top of their respective groups in the round robin stage.

All four games will be played across next weekend (June 15th-16th) with the fixtures to be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw

Fermanagh v Antrim

Sligo v Limerick

Down v Wicklow

Kildare v Laois

