Local and European election results: Barry Andrews tops European poll in Dublin, with first counts due elsewhere

Main Points

European Election Count

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews looks poised to win the first seat in the Dublin constituency, where he finished just ahead of Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty

Exit polling from eight countries shows far-right parties are on course to make gains in several European countries, while support for the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) is holding up well

French president Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the national assembly after far-right gains

In the Midlands-North-West constituency sitting MEPs Luke Ming Flanagan (Ind) and Maria Walsh (FG) have performed well, according to tallies, but a first count is not expected until late today

In the South constituency, incumbents Sean Kelly (FG) and Billy Kelleher (FF) are in contention for re-election

Local Election Count

Counting in the local elections will continue on Monday with over two-thirds of seats declared

A better-than-expected performance for the Government parties in the local elections has led to pressure on Taoiseach Simon Harris to call an early general election

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said “it hasn’t been our day [and] frustration – anger indeed – with Government policy on this occasion has translated into votes for Independents and others”. Read the full report here

Smaller parties are all mostly expected to retain their seats across county and city councils, with some gains for the Social Democrats and Aontú in particular

Limerick Mayoral Election

Counting will begin in Limerick today in the race to become Ireland’s first directly elected mayor, with Independent candidate John Moran believed to be in the lead.

Best Reads

Another Government minister dampening down election expectations as Government chief whip Hildegarde Naughton of Fine Gael says the public’s desire is for “stability”.

“That’s the strong message that we’re getting. So we really do have a lot of work to do in relation to this and elections are not on our mind,” she told RTE Radio One.

The TD for Galway West added: “We have a programme for government that we need to deliver, a huge amount has been delivered to date.

“But a lot of this legislation does take time to get over the line and we have such an amount of bills to get through right up to mid-July and also when we are back in the Dail in September. So we really need to finish off that work.”

A budget before an election, suggests McGrath

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said he is planning for an autumn Budget and played down speculation of an early general election.

Speaking on Morning Ireland he warned that it “would take perhaps many weeks, and who knows maybe even months, after a general election before we have a new Government and I think we should not take the risk of going into 2025 without having a budget legislated for and fully implemented because economic stability comes from political stability.

“And that’s why I believe we should have a budget. We should legislate for the budget and we should implement it and then go to the people based on our record.”

He said Fianna Fáil is likely to end up with three seats in Europe, but that “there is a lot of counting still to do and he said that his party and Fine Gael would be the dominant parties in local government. “I think this is a significant achievement.”

We also heard from Jessica Thompson in Longford where counting continued until just after 5am. A recount will commence in Granard LEA at 2pm, the Longford LEA count will continue at 12pm while the Ballymahon LEA recount will kick off at 9am.

The first news we have this morning is that after 23 hours of counting, they have just finished up in Co Louth. Shauna Bowers is there. James Byrne (FF), Paddy McQuillan (Ind) and Ejiro O’Hare Stratton (FG) were all elected on the 16th count in the Drogheda Urban LEA so that is that for Louth.

European election results in Ireland are only as far as one count in one constituency, but across the Continent, results are breaking in interesting ways, Jack Power reports from Brussels.

In France, most notably, Marine Le Pen’s far right, anti-immigrant National Rally topped the polls with twice the vote of Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc – which the president took as his cue to call a snap general election.

The nationalist right did well in Italy and elsewhere too, but not as well as had been expected in many places, including Germany where the centre-left appears to have caught up with AfD in second place.

Miriam Lord was at the RDS for the counts on Sunday, observing the mood among Sinn Féin’s luminaries – and their rivals – as results rolled in.

“It has not been our day but we will have our day ... we clearly have lessons to learn,” Mary Lou McDonald said. “We’ve literally been on thousands, probably tens of thousands of doorsteps.”

Sure, what more can they do after that?

“At this point in time I want to listen to people.”

Good results for Government parties in the locals gave their backers a more jubilant mood.

“Her own back garden, literally,” gasped one Fine Gael supporter when he saw the figures for Cabra-Glasnevin. “Two seats! Cabrafadabra!”

Good morning and welcome to day three of election results brought to you live through the day. I’m Conor Pope and I will be at the helm for the morning, with Harry McGee taking over for the evening as the European picture (hopefully) becomes clear.

So, where are we now?

It has been a good weekend for the Government parties in the local elections and that somewhat unexpected turn of events has inevitably lead to calls for an early general election with Sinn Féin’s worse-than-expected performance giving Fine Gael folk a sense of opportunity. Taoiseach Simon Harris is resisting those calls, Political Editor Pat Leahy reports.

“My position in relation to the next general election remains the same,” Mr Harris told The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast. “I think the Government going full term is important, and I look forward to continuing that.”

As dawn broke this morning, almost 830 of the 949 council seats across the country were filled so there is still a ways to go there and you’d have to feel sorry for the poor count centre staff, many of whom were working late into the night and will be back in this morning for another shift at the trestle tables and cubbyholes.

Meanwhile counting in the third vote, the race for Limerick’s directly elected mayor, will also get under way.

We’ll also get first counts in Ireland South and Midlands North West, while the chasing pack in Dublin behind poll-topper Barry Andrews (FF) and Regina Doherty (FG) will begin to see which way transfers break for the remaining seats, with Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan, Green Ciarán Cuffe, Labour’s Aodhán Ó Riordáin, Niall Boylan and Clare Daly in the hunt.