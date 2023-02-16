GAA presidential vote: History shows that votes remain up for grabs right until throw-in

Jarlath Burns topped the poll in the first two rounds of voting in the last presidential election only to lose out to Larry McCarthy. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Before the focus switches to decoupling, there is still time for some vote-swaying cosying up ahead of Friday night’s election of the GAA’s 41st president.

There are three candidates in the race to succeed Larry McCarthy – Jarlath Burns, Pat Teehan and Niall Erskine.

And while much of the electioneering has already taken place, if history has shown us anything it is that many votes remain up for grabs right until throw-in.

“The last few days are hectic, there is still a lot to be played for,” says Martin Skelly, who was a presidential candidate in 2017.

In the days leading up to that election, the Longford native was actually the bookies’ favourite to succeed Aogán Ó Fearghail. However, on the night, John Horan won emphatically, attaining 144 votes on the first count. Skelly, who received 22 votes, had been outmanoeuvred in those final hours.

“Whatever way the last few days played out, I got hammered into the ground,” says Skelly. “Some votes I thought had committed to me just changed overnight.”

Offaly native Pat Teehan served a three-year term as Leinster Council chairman. Photograph: Inpho

Ahead of Friday night’s election, Burns is seen as the favourite, but he has run this course before. The former Armagh captain was in a similar position three years ago but ultimately the transfer of votes from other candidates swayed the outcome in favour of McCarthy.

Burns topped the poll on the first count with 80 votes to McCarthy’s 63. When Jerry O’Sullivan’s votes were transferred for the second count, Burns was still top on 92 to 88. However, on the third count – after the elimination of Mick Rock – the pair were tied on 110 apiece. When Jim Bolger’s votes were distributed, McCarthy was deemed GAA president on a vote of 132 to 122.

The winner on Friday will again be determined by the PR single transferable vote system. The presence of another Ulster candidate in Erskine complicates the numbers game for Burns somewhat as it could split votes in the province.

Still, should there be no winner on the first count, Burns will hope Erskine’s transfers filter in his direction, if the Donegal man is first to be eliminated. But while Erskine might be viewed as the outsider in the race, his position as chairman of World GAA, plus his experience in having previously served as London secretary, could see him corner a chunk of the coveted overseas market.

Given the strength of that overseas block, it was worth 73 votes during the 2017 election and remains relatively similar. And with many delegates not mandated, Skelly says the politicking will continue right until the voting begins.

“A lot of the overseas delegates will be arriving on Thursday evening or Friday morning,” he says. “I’d imagine many will be staying in the Croke Park Hotel, so there will be opportunities for candidates to press the flesh and impress upon delegates how they would support overseas units. If you can bring overseas votes with you, then you have a great chance.”

Donegal man Niall Erskine is the current chairman of World GAA. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Skelly opted not to run a second time, but he can understand why Burns is once again chasing down the role. Indeed, there is a form guide that indicates beaten candidates subsequently put together successful campaigns at the second attempt.

Nickey Brennan beat Christy Cooney to the position in 2005, only for the latter to return three years later and top the poll. Liam O’Neill was one of the unsuccessful candidates in that 2008 election against Cooney, but the Laois native came back in 2011 and got the support of Congress delegates.

“Jarlath performed well three years ago and when you look back on it he was only pipped at the post, really,” recalls Skelly.

“He would have known he was close and having performed well then of course there was obviously going to be a strong possibility of him entering again. The tendency would be for a defeated presidential candidate, who performed well, to come back and win the next time. They would generally be regarded as the front-runner.”

Of course, there is a more fundamental question here: What now is the role of a GAA president? It has become largely ambassadorial, a type of in-demand symbolic ribbon cutter. With terms only lasting three years, perhaps that is all it should be?

“I think people would like to see the new president stamp his authority on the position,” suggests Skelly.

“When you look at the three candidates, all three are very capable people with different skill sets, some might lean more to getting involved in policy than others. Whoever wins I hope they stand up and put their mark and leadership on the position.”

The winner of Friday night’s vote will spend 12 months as Uachtarán Tofa, and only take over the role as GAA president at next year’s Congress, when McCarthy steps down.

The Candidates

Jarlath Burns

County: Armagh

Club: Silverbridge

Burns is currently Armagh’s Ulster Council delegate. He chaired the standing committee on playing rules between 2015-18 and served as chairman of Silverbridge Harps from 2012-15. He captained Armagh to an Ulster title in 1999 and his son, Jarlath Óg, is a member of the current Armagh squad.

Pat Teehan

County: Offaly

Club: Coolderry

His three-year term as Leinster Council chairman recently came to an end. Teehan was previously Offaly GAA chair between 2008-2012, and also served as the county’s Central Council delegate and PRO. He was PRO and vice-chairperson of Leinster GAA as well before taking over as chairman in January 2020.

Niall Erskine

County: Donegal

Club: Killybegs

Erskine is the current chairman of World GAA. He was a GAA trustee and previously served as Donegal Central Council delegate. In the past he also held the roles of secretary and vice-secretary of London GAA.