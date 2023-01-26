NFL Division One: Champions Kerry look to retain title

Kerry's David Clifford will be the man to stop in the league. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Armagh

Manager: Kieran McGeeney

2022: 3rd in Division One and lost Ulster 1st round to Donegal; All-Ireland, lost quarter-final to Galway

Opening fixture: v Monaghan (away)

An encouraging 2022 saw Kieran McGeeney’s team start fast in the league and end it a little unlucky to miss final. Also unlucky to exit championship on penalties. Rian O’Neill was excellent in an at times high-performing attack. Discipline though remains a fundamental problem.

READ MORE

Donegal

Manager: Paddy Carr

2022: 4th, Division One and lost Ulster final to Derry; All-Ireland, lost qualifier R2 to Armagh

Opening fixture: v Kerry (home)

Byzantine managerial manoeuvres ended with Paddy Carr taking over. Aidan O’Rourke joins as coach but Michael Murphy finally called it a day. There’s not much optimism that they can turn around the underachievement in his absence.

[ NFL Division Two: Dublin and Derry among the contenders in stacked division ]

Galway

Manager: Pádraic Joyce

2022: Runners up, Division Two and Connacht champions; All-Ireland finalists.

Opening fixture: v Mayo (away)

Excellent championship brought Galway closer to an All-Ireland than for two decades. This season isn’t starting well with loss of Liam Silke for what looks like a year and Kieran Molloy nursing a cruciate. Return of Ian Burke a positive but greater depth needed.

Kerry

Manager: Jack O’Connor

2022: 1st in Division One and winners, Munster champions; All-Ireland champions

Opening fixture: v Donegal (away)

Jack O’Connor returned for a third tenure to do his trick of a first-year league and All-Ireland double. They may ease up on the league, particularly as they start the campaign without most of their first team between injury and club commitments. David Moran called it a day, leaving hole at centrefield.

Mayo have a new manager in Kevin McStay. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mayo

Manager: Kevin McStay

2022: 2nd in Division One and finalists, lost Connacht quarter-final to Galway; All-Ireland, lost quarter-final to Kerry

Opening fixture: v Galway (home)

Pre-season disappointment as Lee Keegan retired and Oisín Mullin returned to Australia. Buoyant all the same under the new management and with some good under-20 talent bubbling under. Can a renewed championship challenge be unearthed?

Monaghan

Manager: Vinny Corey

2022: 6th, Division One and lost Ulster semi-final to Derry; All-Ireland, lost qualifier R1 to Mayo

Opening fixture: v Armagh (home)

Time of transition, as Drew Wylie and former All Star Colin Walshe retired but Vinny Corey came to the rescue of a management void. There is still optimism amid the realism. David Gartland tearing it up for UCD another positive.

[ ‘The stats don’t lie’: Old mantra of league only being the league is fading ]

Roscommon

Manager: Davy Burke

2022: 1st Division Two and winners, lost Connacht final to Galway; All-Ireland, lost qualifier R2 to Clare

Opening fixture: v Tyrone (home)

New manager Davy Burke must cope with the travel plans of first teamers Ultan Harney and Ronan Daly. On the credit side, Tadhg O’Rourke is back involved. Need to hit the ground running if their yo-yo status isn’t to continue.

Tyrone

Managers: Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher

2022: 5th, Division One and lost Ulster quarter-final to Derry; All-Ireland, lost qualifier R1 to Armagh

Opening fixture: v Roscommon (away)

Hoping to bounce back from the now traditional post-All-Ireland deflation, Tyrone have the wherewithal to do a lot better. Conor McKenna’s revived AFL career is a significant loss but with younger talent developing the 2021 champions can improve.