Leinster GAA to reconsider the future structure of O’Byrne Cup

Leinster GAA will have to look at changing the format of the O’Byrne Cup next year, according to provincial chief executive Michael Reynolds. He was speaking after a third of the fixtures scheduled for midweek, was cancelled on Thursday.

Laois-Carlow was originally postponed from Wednesday because of a waterlogged pitch in Stradbally but 24 hours later, news followed that the match was now abandoned.

“Due to Sigerson Cup commitments, injuries and sickness Carlow are unable to fulfil their O’Byrne Cup fixture at the weekend,” read the Leinster statement. “This game will not now take place.”

It meant that after the withdrawals of Louth, due to play Wexford, and Kildare, scheduled to travel to Westmeath, 60 per cent of the announced fixtures had been cancelled.

READ MORE

Would this cast a shadow on the future of the competition in the 70th year since it was established in 1954?

“It could,” acknowledged Reynolds. “For a couple of years we have had fixtures that fell advantageously. One year we had a group where all four teams could get through on the last day. This year we’ve been unlucky but the withdrawals haven’t helped.

“Now if we decided to scrap these competitions in the morning, there’s be uproar. It’s disappointing and we’ll obviously have to look at the possibility of knockout next year. We’re limited in that the current structure takes five dates and we must be finished by the time the league starts. There’s no rule saying that but it’s the reality.

“Even straight knockout takes four dates so it’s tight, as we can’t start before Christmas. Last year these tournaments were gone in all provinces but pressure from counties led to Central Council changing their minds at the November [2021] meeting.”

The competition was organised in a short space of time and won by Dublin. This year’s iteration has proved fractious. Once Louth pulled out – they had already reached the semi-final – Kildare did the same and ultimately Carlow.

Reaction in Wexford to what happened has been critical. In these pages county chair Micheál Martin called for sanctions against teams, who fail to fulfil fixtures, citing the intention of the county manager to try different players in all three matches and having had the rug pulled from under him in advance of the final match.

[ Wexford chairman wants teams punished for not fulfilling fixtures ]

All three matches were dead rubbers but Reynolds contrasts the attitude of football teams with their hurling counterparts.

“I know the fixtures were dead rubbers but by the same token there could be dead rubbers in the Walsh Cup on Sunday week and they’ll all be played. Connacht is straight knock-out and they’re happy enough. For us it’s certainly going to have to be considered.”

On the subject of regulating the fulfilling of fixtures with penalties, he says that the provincial council now have no choice.

“We’d have to. At the moment there’s none but it’s disappointing to have to be considering regulation in what is a preseason tournament organised to give people games before the league and raise money for the accident funds.”

Offaly manager Liam Kearns. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Offaly manager Liam Kearns was fuming after his team’s win over Dublin progressed them to the semi-final against Louth, who have had a week’s rest.

“To be honest with you, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition at this stage,” Kearns told Clubber, the site that streamed the match. “We’ve had two hard games in four days. It will be a third game in eight days and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from a competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot, as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures.

“They’re going to have a week of rest and we’ve had a very hard game here and four days later we’re supposed to play them, and I believe it’s on in Louth as well. As far as I’m concerned, no, it’s a game too much for us.”

Kearns was also unhappy with injuries to three of his players, including Peter Cunningham, who has been an important figure in the team’s defence and sustained a hamstring injury.

According to Offaly sources, however, the team is expected to travel to Dundalk on Sunday.