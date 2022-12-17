Gaelic games previews: Ballyhale have the motivation to end Ballygunner run

Saturday

All-Ireland club camogie intermediate championship final: Clonduff (Down) v James Stephens (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 4.15

The return of Paula O’Hagan, Fionnuala Carr and Sara-Louise Graffin has been huge for Clonduff. The trio all took a sabbatical to have babies but have returned to add a cutting edge to the Down outfit, who were All-Ireland intermediate champions in 2019, when O’Hagan was captain. James Stephens are looking for a first title. Verdict: Clonduff

All-Ireland club camogie senior championship final: Sarsfields (Galway) v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim), Croke Park, 6.30 – Live on RTÉ2

This is Sarsfields sixth final in seven seasons – having won two and lost three of the previous five. The Galway champions suffered successive defeats in the first two but are now aiming to retain the All-Ireland for the first time.

Loughgiel this season won their first Ulster title since 2015. They will need Róisín McCormick and Caitrin Dobbin to maintain their scoring exploits if they are to become only the second Antrim side to win this title. Verdict: Sarsfields

All-Ireland club women’s junior championship football final: Naomh Abán (Cork) v Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway), Cahir GAA, Tipperary, 1.0 – Live on LGFA InPlayer

Naomh Abán were All-Ireland intermediate champions in 2003 and are now aiming to add the junior title. Salthill-Knocknacarra, appearing in a first ever women’s club final, will find Naomh Abán’s defence difficult to crack open. Verdict: Naomh Abán

All-Ireland club intermediate hurling championship semi-final: Tooreen (Mayo) v Liatroim (Down), Kingspan Breffni Park, 1.0

Tooreen beat Galway’s Killimor in the Connacht final to claim a third successive intermediate provincial crown. But their ambition, having lost three All-Ireland semi-finals in recent years, is to now push on and contest a decider. Verdict: Tooreen

Sunday

All-Ireland club senior hurling championship semi-finals

St Thomas’ (Galway) v Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim); Croke Park, 1.30 – Live on TG4

Dunloy contested All-Ireland finals in 1995, 1996, 2003 and 2004. They fell short in all four, but this is the level they expect to be at. Still, their most recent Ulster title before this year was in 2009. They face a St Thomas’ side out to make amends after losing at the semi-final stages in last season’s competition. The Galway champions came through an ultra-competitive county championship to claim a fifth successive title. Dunloy will need goals and they did find the net in all their Antrim SHC games. But they will be afforded less space and time by the Galway champions, whose superior firepower should see them through.

Verdict: St Thomas’

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 3.30 – Live on TG4

Ballygunner have been operating at a different level on the back of their All-Ireland success. They beat the champions of Tipperary, Limerick and Clare on their way to this year’s provincial title. And the impact of teenage sensation Patrick Fitzgerald has really added a spark – he scored 3-9 in Munster.

In contrast, Ballyhale are looking for the spark to come from men at the tailend of their careers. The spine of their team includes Joey Holden, Richie Reid, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly. Ballyhale’s path through Leinster was against the champions of Westmeath, Kildare and Dublin. But there were moments when they just didn’t look switched on. Have Ballyhale peaked? Defensively, they conceded 3-50 compared to Ballygunner’s concession of 2-46, and the Waterford side faced more formidable opponents.

But what Ballyhale have going for them are those immeasurable weapons of hunger and revenge. Ballyhale have been waiting for this game since February’s All-Ireland final defeat.

This game might yet prove one hurdle too far, but Ballyhale are back exactly where they wanted to be and against the team they wanted to play. The form and the stats, they all indicate Ballygunner. But Ballyhale will make a stand here, and that might prove to be enough.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

All-Ireland club intermediate hurling championship semi-final: Monaleen (Limerick) v Bray Emmets (Wicklow), O’Connor Park, 1.0

Monaleen beat Tipperary’s Roscrea in the Munster decider. Mark O’Dwyer’s accuracy from dead balls, 11 of his 15 points came from frees, proved to be the difference.

Verdict: Monaleen

All-Ireland club junior hurling championship semi-finals

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Horeswood (Wexford); Dungarvan, 1.0

Back-to-back Munster champions Ballygiblin are aiming to return to another All-Ireland junior club final, having lost to Mooncoin by a point in January. They have not lost a championship game since that defeat. Verdict: Ballygiblin

Easkey (Sligo) v Kilburn Gaels (Britain); Darver, 1.0

In 2018 Easkey fielded a senior hurling team for the first time in 35 years. Last month they won a first ever Connacht junior hurling title. But goalscoring Kilburn realise this is also a great opportunity to make the final. They scored four goals in the All-Britain decider and three in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Verdict: Easkey