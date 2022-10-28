County finals embark on their last busy weekend with some big titles on the line

GAA county finals

Sunday

Clare SFC final

Éire Óg Ennis v Ennistymon, Cusack Park, 2.0 – Coming off the disappointment of losing the hurling final, Éire Óg look to have the firepower to put this away and get something from an exceptional dual campaign.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Cork SFC final

Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, Páirc UÍ Chaoimh, 4.0 – A double beckons here for the first time in 40 years with the hurling title banked, as the Munster champions attempt to hold their county title against old city rivals Nemo. It hasn’t been a terribly productive rivalry for the Barrs in recent times but between them they have shared the last five titles. St Finbarr’s have the forwards, led by Stephen Sherlock, and the experience of last year’s success. Nemo have been quite dependent on Luke Connolly and if he is prevented from shooting the lights out, that will be that.

READ MORE

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Fermanagh SFC final

Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels, Brewster Park, 2.30 – Postponed from last week after being rained off, this still looks like Enniskillen’s on the form line of beating the champions, Derrygonnelly.

Verdict: Enniskillen Gaels

Galway SFC final

Moycullen v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, 1.45 – One way or another, this is a gratifying conclusion to John O’Mahony’s first season in charge of Salthill. The once All-Ireland champions haven’t won a county in 10 years and are firm outsiders here but have played well getting here. Moycullen, champions two years ago and festooned with intercounty players including Galway captain, Seán Kelly, look the part.

Verdict: Moycullen

Kerry SFC final

East Kerry v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 2.15 [Live, TG4] – Mid Kerry gave a competent display in the semi-final but were assisted by Feale Rangers misfiring on the evening. East Kerry’s ranks have been swollen by clubs slipping down the pecking order, which gives them full-on galactico status: David Clifford and James O’Donoghue in the same forward line and All-Ireland winners everywhere.

Verdict: East Kerry

Leitrim SHC final

Carrick Hurling v Cluainín Iomáint, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1.0 – Seventh final between the teams with Carrick eyeing up the recapture of the title.

Verdict: Carrick

London SFC final replay

Fulham Irish v St Kiernan’s, Ruislip, 2.0 – Fulham marginally fancied to avenge last years’ defeat by the same opponents.

Verdict: Carrick

Mayo SFC final

Ballina Stephenites v Westport, MacHale Park, 2.30 – The brand leaders in the county are on a 37th title whereas Westport have yet to win any and this is only their fourth county final in a century. They do have an experienced, capable defence, led by Lee Keegan and Kevin Keane, and showed admirable nerve in striking for a late winner against Castlebar in the semi-final. Ballina were well on top in their semi but found Ballintubber typically hard to suppress but they have the more potent attack.

Verdict: Ballina

Tyrone SFC final

Carrickmore v Errigal Ciarán, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 4.15 – Two neighbouring big names who have been quiet for a while. Carrickmore top the county roll of honour but haven’t won since they became the last club to retain the title in 2005. Errigal are waiting 10 years for their eighth success. They secured the tightest of wins in the semi-final over champions Dromore. Errigal, jointly managed by Mark Harte and Adrian O’Donnell, can call on the experience of Peter Harte to earth things but the electricity is provided by the generation two Canavans, Darragh, Ruairí and cousin Tommy. Carrickmore have their own prodigy in teenager Lorcan McGarry, who scored 0-6 in the semi-final but Errigal get the nod.

Verdict: Errigal

Waterford SFC final

Rathgormack v The Nire, Walsh Park, 2.0 – Very little between this pair, based on last year’s final and all that has happened since. The Nire feature some well-known dual players, Jamie Barron and Conor Gleeson plus county football captain Dylan Guiry, and may have the edge when it comes to defending their title. With Conor Murray leading the way, Rathgormack won’t be far away.

Verdict: The Nire

Limerick SHC final

Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4.30 [Live, TG4] – The finalists have pocketed 10 of the last 12 championships. Na Piarsaigh have the edge with six of them. During that time the clubs have succeeded each other as champions six times. The weight of celebrity is with Na Piarsaigh, captained by county centrefield colossus Will O’Donoghue, who have strength throughout from Mike Casey at the back to Peter Casey up front. Kilmallock won last year but fell victims to a Covid outbreak and got steamrolled by eventual All-Ireland champions Ballygunner. In the recent semi-final they didn’t look in the mood to give up their title and an injury-time goal got them over the line against Doon. The city team have to be favourites though to set up a potential provincial semi-final against Ballygunner.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh

Tipperary SHC final replay

Kiladangan v Kilruane MacDonaghs, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.0 – Such was the furious energy summoned by Kilruane in the drawn encounter that you’d have to nurse the suspicion that they will struggle to get to that pitch again but the underdogs have had a spirited year whereas Kiladangan’s progress has been fitful. Captain Jerome Cahill was again splendid in the drawn match, shooting two goals – both of which were supplied by his rival for MOTM, Niall O’Meara. What doesn’t kill you, though, makes you stronger and Kiladangan will surely feel that they dodged a bullet even if it was up to Willie Cleary’s accuracy to draw Kilruane level at the end. Kiladangan will want a more rounded contribution that relying on Bryan McLoughney and Paul Flynn to the extent they did but if they pick up where they left off in the second half, they can get there.

Verdict: Kiladangan