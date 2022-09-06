Johnny Kelly confirmed as new Offaly hurling manager

Johnny Kelly (second left) will take the reins at Offaly. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Offaly have confirmed Johnny Kelly as the county’s new senior hurling manager, succeeding Michael Fennelly in the role.

Kelly, who was a coach during Fennelly’s spell at the helm, has amassed an impressive list of managerial triumphs at club level – including an All-Ireland club senior hurling title with Portumna in 2009 and a Munster senior club championship with Borris-Ileigh in 2019. He also managed Coolderry to an Offaly senior hurling championship in 2015.

Faithful County officials stated: “The Management Committee of Offaly GAA is pleased to recommend the appointment of Johnny Kelly as the new manager of our senior hurling team.”