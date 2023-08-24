Another top 10 finish for Archie Ryan at Tour de l’Avenir

Archie Ryan showed further signs of strong form in the Tour de l’Avenir on Thursday, being prominent on the climbs near the end of the stage and launching attacks in pursuit of the day’s remaining breakaway rider, Iván Romeo of Spain.

The latter had enough of a buffer to stay clear to the finish in Lac d’Aiguebelette, with Switzerland’s Jan Christen jumping clear for second place, seven seconds back. Ryan was part of a 17-man chase group a further five seconds behind, netting eighth on the stage.

That, plus his seventh place on Wednesday, bodes well for the remaining three stages, which move into the high mountains which he prefers. He missed most of this season due to injury, riding just one race before the start of the Tour de l’Avenir, but is clearly in strong form.

In Germany, Sam Bennett put in a big effort on stage one of the Deutschland Tour, remaining in contact with the peloton a lot longer than most of the other sprinters on what was very testing terrain. The Bora-hansgrohe rider cracked inside the final eight kilometres, being distanced on the last climb of the day, but will be encouraged by his showing in advance of the flatter stages three and four.

Belgian rider Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) won the stage after he and two others went clear close to the finish.

Meanwhile in Italy, Megan Armitage and Imogen Cotter began the four day Giro Toscana Int. Femminile, competing in the 2.22km individual time trial in Campi Bisenzio. German rider Franziska Brausse was best, with Armitage (Arkéa Pro Cycling Team) 19th and Cotter (Fenix-Deceuninck Continental) 36th out of 151 starters.

The 2.2-ranked event continues on Friday with a 99.35 stage to Serrvalle Pistoiese.

Finally, Cycling Ireland has announced the Irish national team to compete in the upcoming Rás na mBan, with recent fourth-placed finisher in the junior world championships time trial Lucy Benezet Minns among those named. While she is only a first year junior, the national champion’s quality is clear.

Also on the team are new national criterium champion Mia Griffin, sisters Caoimhe and Aoife O’Brien plus Erin Creighton.

National head coach Neill Delahaye said that the race affords an important opportunity for riders to line out in a quality event and to build important experience.

“Rás na mBan has always provided high quality, well organised and exciting international standard racing on domestic roads. It is an ideal opportunity for us as a federation to provide a professional supported environment to riders at development stages of their career, and we are delighted to have a senior rider of the calibre of Mia also featuring in the team.

“We believe the current crop of young Irish women have significant potential and stand to gain a lot of positive learning under the stewardship of Barry Monaghan and his experienced team.”

The six-stage race will run from September 6th to 10th. Based in Kilkenny, it will include a first-ever Waterford stage, as well as a time trial and criterium on the final day.

Ireland Team for Rás na mBan (September 6-10)

Mia Griffin

Caoimhe O’Brien

Aoife O’Brien

Erin Creighton

Lucy Benezet Minns