Cyclist Gino Mäder dies after mountain crash in Tour de Suisse

Gino Mäder of Switzerland was transported to the hospital after Thursday's crash but tragically died of his injuries on Friday morning. Photograph: Getty Images

The Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died at the age of 26 after suffering a crash during the Tour de Suisse on Thursday.

Mäder went off the road and fell into a ravine on the day’s final descent into La Punt in south-eastern Switzerland. He was found unconscious in water and resuscitated at the scene by medical staff, before being airlifted to Chur hospital.

His team, Bahrain Victorious, announced on Friday morning that Mäder had died. “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder,” a statement said.

“On Friday June 16th, following a very serious crash during stage five of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11.30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.

“Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.”

The Tour de Suisse race director, Olivier Senn, announced that Friday’s stage had been cancelled, with riders due to complete a 20km neutralised group ride to the finish in memory of Mäder.

Geraint Thomas wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad, sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino.” The former world champion Alejandro Valverde wrote: “There are no words. Terrible news. My support and love to his colleagues as well as family and friends.”

Another rider, Magnus Sheffield, also left the road on the same descent on Thursday. The American sustained a concussion and bruises and was treated at a local hospital, organisers said.

The stage route was criticised by the world champion, Remco Evenepoel, on Thursday evening. “While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent,” Evenepoel tweeted. “As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain.”

Mäder placed fifth in the Vuelta a España in 2021, winning the white jersey for the best young rider, and was also fifth in the Paris-Nice stage race in March. – Guardian