Gráinne Walsh takes World Boxing Championships bronze after semi-final defeat

Ireland's Grainne Walsh (left) during her semi-final against Kazakhstan's Aida Abikeyeva. Photograph: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Gráinne Walsh claimed a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool after losing by unanimous decision in the 65kg semi-finals.

The contest was close but a definitive second round performance by Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva was crucial to her 5-0 victory.

Both fighters came into the bout having secured fine quarter-final victories, with Walsh defeating 2024’s Olympic silver medallist Liu Yang and Abikeyeva overcoming former World and Olympic champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Walsh boxed effectively on the front foot in the opening round, with Abikeyeva trying to keep things at long range with a stiff left jab and counter right shots.

The Offaly boxer landed good punches in combination, as well as looping overhands that unsettled the former Asian champion, but three judges favoured the Kazakh’s work in the opener.

Not to be deterred, Walsh stuck to her plan in the second round, trying to push her opponent back to the ropes and land blows to the body and head.

As the round went on though, it was Abikeyeva who caught the eye with straight shots that knocked Walsh’s head back, with all five judges favoured her work in the second.

That left the Irish fighter with an almost insurmountable task. Despite landing some heavy shots over the final three minutes, she could not make up the difference.

Although two judges voted for Walsh in the final round, the final decision was unanimous; 5-0 for Abikeyeva. The Kazakh fighter will fight for a gold medal on Sunday.

Kazakhstan have had an outstanding tournament , guaranteeing eight medals.

Walsh’s bronze represents the best finish of her amateur career, having previously qualified for the Paris Olympics and winning a bronze at the European Games in 2019.

Saturday sees two more Irish boxers take to the ring in Liverpool for semi-finals, both already guaranteed bronze medals.

In the 75kg class, Lisa O’Rourke takes on former World champion and 2024 Asian Championships winner Lina Wang of China (1.15pm).

The Castlerea fighter has previously won European gold on four occasions.

Mullingar boxer Patsy Joyce is also back in action after beating former World champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old, who beat Olympic bronze medallist Javier Ibanez Diaz in the round of 16, will face Spain’s Rafael Lozano Serrano at 2.15pm.

Both finals are set for Sunday, with the men’s 55kg gold medal fight scheduled for 12.45pm and the women’s 75kg at 1.30pm.