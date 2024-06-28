Kellie Harrington leads 10-strong Ireland boxing team for Olympics

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected the 10 boxers who will compete for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Ireland will field boxers in all female categories in the competition which takes place from the July 27th to August 10th, 2024. The preliminary rounds of the boxing take place in the Arena Paris Nord, while the semi-finals and the finals will be held in Roland Garros Stadium.
Speaking on her official selection, Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, said: “I’m heading out for my second Olympic Games, and I can’t wait. It’s a big team, we have 10 boxers, which is fantastic.
“The biggest difference between Tokyo and this Olympics is that there will be people in the crowd, and with that a lot of noise, so it will be all about us controlling our emotions. I’m glad to be part of history, as this will be the hundredth year that Team Ireland competed in the Olympic Games – so we are already part of history.”
Boxers:
Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg
Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg
Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg
Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg
Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg
Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg
Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg
Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg
Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg
Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg
Staff:
Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader
Zauri Antia – Head Coach
Damian Kennedy – Coach
Lynne McEnery – Coach
James Doyle – Coach
Jim Clover – Doctor
Lorcan McGee – Physio
Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist
