IOC executive board puts boxing decision on hold for 2028 Olympics

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has “put on hold” the decision on whether to include boxing at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Speaking at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai, where as expected, cricket, baseball/softball, flag football (a five-on-five non-contact variant of American football), lacrosse and squash were approved for addition to the LA28 programme, IOC president Thomas Bach said the main issue with boxing was their “huge problem with regard to the governing body”.

Even before the proposal to add five new sports, there were renewed fears that future Irish medal hopes would take a major hit should boxing fail to make the LA28 programme.

Boxing has feared getting the Olympic chop since Rio 2016, with those Games riddled by controversial judging decisions, and in 2019 the IOC suspended the International Boxing Association (IBA) for its continued failure to address other governance and financial matters.

READ MORE

Then in June of this year, at an extraordinary IOC session, the IOC withdrew all recognition of the IBA, the first time the IOC has kicked out a governing body in its 129-year history.

I do not get tired to repeat that we want boxing on the programme, we have no problem with boxing, we have no problem with the boxers, we have just a huge problem with regard to the governing body — Thomas Bach, IOC president

“With regard to boxing, we are in a situation that after the withdrawal of the recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), the IOC has no international federation to partner up with regard to the organisation of an Olympic tournament,” said Bach, “because at least at this stage, the IOC has not recognised any other governing body for Olympic boxing.

“Therefore any decision on the inclusion of boxing in the sports programme is put on hold.

“But I do not get tired to repeat that we want boxing on the programme, we have no problem with boxing, we have no problem with the boxers, we have just a huge problem with regard to the governing body.”

On Monday, the LA28 organising committee confirmed their proposal for the additional five new sports, four team and one individual, after months of discussions with the IOC.

On those sports Bach said: “These proposals have been accepted as a package by the IOC executive board, taking into consideration that these proposals and these sports are fully in line with the sports culture of our hosts in ‘28, with the American sports culture.

“They will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing at the same time international sports to the United States.”

Ireland has won 18 of its overall 35 Olympic medals in boxing, including gold for Kellie Harrington and bronze for Aidan Walsh in Tokyo, with Harrington set to defend that title in Paris

Last year, LA28 announced its initial programme of 28 sports, boxing being the most conspicuous absentee. Those 28 were aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoe, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football (soccer), golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

However, modern pentathlon and weightlifting have now been approved for LA28. In the case of modern pentathlon, this was only agreed after the equestrian section was replaced by a new obstacle course race, plus a guarantee of reduced costs, while weightlifting has agreed to stricter anti-doping measures.

For now, however, the future of Olympic boxing beyond Paris remains highly uncertain. Ireland has won 18 of its overall 35 Olympic medals in boxing, including gold for Kellie Harrington and bronze for Aidan Walsh in Tokyo, with Harrington set to defend that title in Paris.

Kellie Harrington celebrates winning Olympic gold in Tokyo. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

In the meantime, in order to improve relations with the IOC, several national governing bodies have defected to a new World Boxing body, including USA Boxing. So, while the IOC will again organise the boxing programme and qualification for Paris next year, as it did for Tokyo, boxing as of now is still not listed on the proposed LA28 programme.

Meanwhile, coastal rowing is officially included on the LA28 programme, replacing the lightweight rowing. According to the IOC, after the five new sports are approved “the final programme of events and the number of athlete quotas in the additional sports (for LA) will be finalised in the future”.

Cricket, proposed to be contested in the Twenty20 format, previously featured at the Olympics in 1900. Lacrosse, to be played in the sixes format (staged over four eight-minute quarters) has been contested at two Olympics, in 1904 and 1908, and subsequently featured as a demonstration sport at the 1928, 1932 and 1948 games.

Baseball and softball both featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but were omitted from the Paris 2024 programme. Flag football is set to make its Olympic debut, as will squash.

But for now, the clock is still ticking on the future of Olympic boxing.