Caitlin Fryers becomes fifth Irish boxer to guarantee medal at European Championships

Ireland took their number of European bronze medals guaranteed to five in Budva, Montenegro on Wednesday afternoon when Caitlin Fryers became the latest to punch through to the semi-finals of the women’s boxing European Championships.

Already exceeding previous medal counts, the light flyweight from Belfast’s Immaculata club took off where she left off in the last round with in whirlwind of energy and go-forward aggression.

Facing the taller Bulgarian Zlatislava Chukanova, Fryers set the high tempo from the beginning, easily getting inside the long jab of her opponent, who tried to keep her distance and knock off clean shots, which she did with some success.

But the judges saw the first round unfold marginally in Fryer’s favour with three of them going in Ireland’s favour and two against. It was the third round where Ireland won the match as Fryers repeatedly worked her way inside the Bulgarian jab with her left landing several scoring shots.

The high energy game was working for the Irish boxer with all five judges marking the second round 10-9 in her favour leaving Bulgaria with the highly unlikely possibility of pulling the fight out of the third round.

Chukanova, desperate and upping the tempo, did win the third. But it wasn’t enough, Fryers going through to the semi-final with a 3-2 points win, where she joins Shannon Sweeney, Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond.