Silver medalist Kate O'Connor of Team Ireland, gold medalist Saga Vanninen of Team Finland and bronze medalist Taliyah Brooks of Team United States pose for a photo on the podium. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Kate O’Connor has won silver medal in the Pentathlon at the World Indoor Championships at Nanjing in China. It is the first medal for Ireland at these championships in 19 years, and only the third medal from an Irish woman, following in the footsteps of Sonia O’Sullivan and Derval O’Rourke.

Kate O'Connor's first event was the 60 metre hurdles, she finished third with a time of 8.30 seconds, a personal best. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

Her second event was the high jump, the 1.81m was the best in that event outright. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

O'Connor set another personal best of 14.64 in the shot put. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

She closed in on a medal with her long jump event, breaking a personal best to 6.27m with her first attempt, then improving to 6.30m with her second. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty

Kate O'Connor finished third in the 800m, which was enough for a silver medal overall. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

O’Connor reacts after winning the silver medal in the Women’s Pentathlon. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

She celebrates with her coach and father Michael O'Connor. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho