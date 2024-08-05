Olympics Day 10: Irish in action and best of the rest as Rhasidat Adeleke takes to the track

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke: she skipped the mixed 4x400m relay to focus on her bid for a medal in the individual 400m. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Team Ireland

Well, it’s that time. Rhasidat Adeleke time. Finally! And the Tallaght sprinter’s debut in the Olympics in the 400m heats will leave a nation holding its collective breath around elevenses – perfectly timed for tea and coffee breaks.

Adeleke, of course, skipped the mixed 4x400m relay to focus on her bid for a medal in the individual 400m (where she is also joined in the heats by Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker). That’s three Irish women in the event (only USA, Great Britain, Jamaica and Czechia match that number) and sums up the ever-growing strength of our sprinters.

The poster girl of Irish athletics, Adeleke – a silver medallist behind Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek in the European Championships back in June – will be looking for a sub-50 seconds time to move onwards to Wednesday’s semi-finals with the endgame hopefully coming in Friday’s final.

Mawdsley and Becker will also be looking to qualify out of the heats, although there is also the back door of the newly-introduced repechage in play at these Games.

So, all to play for in the Stade de France with Adeleke hopefully showing everyone a clean pair of heels.

And all to play for too in the wonderful equestrian arena in Versailles.

After the disappointment of the team showjumping, where genuine medal expectations disappeared in the Paris air in last Friday’s final, there is a chance for the trio of Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle and Cian O’Connor to find some redemption for coming up short when they have a second go in the individual competition.

Worth a watch

France's manager Thierry Henry after France won their men's quarter-final match against Argentina in Bordeaux. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP

Have we forgiven Thierry Henry yet for his infamous handball? Just the 15 years? Maybe not. Still, this is an emotional time for the former footballer who is manager of France – and all the pressure that brings with it in looking to win the Olympics football title on home soil – as they face a semi-final with surprise packets Egypt.

Their quarter-final win over Argentina was a heated affair – not unexpected to be honest – and Henry’s men enter this one against the Egyptians (8pm) with all the pressure of being raging hot favourites. Egypt beat Paraguay on penalties to reach the last four for the first time. Spain and Morocco meet in the other semi-final (5pm).

Irish in action

Ciara McGing of Team Ireland Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

9.00am: Ciara McGing (Diving – 10m Platform)

10.55am: Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker (Athletics – 400m heats)

11.55am: Eve McMahon (Sailing – Dinghy series race)

From 1.00pm: Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, Cian O’Connor (Equestrian Showjumping – Individual qualifiers)

1.40pm: Finn McCarthy (Sailing – Dinghy series race)