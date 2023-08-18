Less room for error as Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke eye medals in Budapest

Ireland’s Sophie Becker warming up at the National Athletics Stadium on Friday, she's part of the 24-strong Irish team in Budapest. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Be careful what you wish for. Because in the long history of championship middle-distance racing, the politely termed “fastest loser” could be counted upon as a blessing or a curse. Depending on exactly how things unfolded.

Now it’s gone, and a half dozen Irish athletes will be acutely aware of that as the 19th edition of the World Championships get under way in Budapest on Saturday: Ciara Mageean and Andrew Coscoran chief among them.

There’s the full Irish trio in both the men’s and women’s 1,500m, Mageean and Coscoran both considered potential finalists, in Mageean’s case possibly even more so. Only for now any final talk, let alone a medal, feels a long distance off.

Remember, Ireland hasn’t won a World Championship medal on the track since 1995, when Sonia O’Sullivan won gold over 5,000m, with the last three all coming in the race walk.

Starting with the women around lunchtime, with the men under way later on Saturday evening, there will be four 1,500m heats, only the top six in each progressing to Sunday’s two semi-finals (where the same top six only will progress). It’s similar for all middle-distance events longer than 800m (the 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, and 5,000m), eliminating the perceived advantage or otherwise of knowing a finishing time, not position, might be enough to progress.

It arguably leaves even less room for error, certainly being chained to the curb, or boxed in near the back. It probably also means more runners learning to crawl again before they can sprint.

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean celebrates after finishing second in the 2022 European Championships 1,500m final in Munich. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“That’s everyone’s ultimate goal, I suppose, but for me I’m just going out there ready to go to battle,” Mageean said of her medal ambitions, having claimed silver in her last two finals, the Commonwealth Games and European Championships last summer.

“I know I can mix it with the best in the world, I can really deal with whatever is put in front of me. So whatever the outcome of that will be, will be, but I know I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been, I’ll do everything out on that track, so it’s a very exciting place to be.”

Mageean goes in heat four, ranked third fastest this season in that race, with Sarah Healy in heat two (alongside red-hot favourite Faith Kipyegon of Kenya). Sophie O’Sullivan is in heat three, alongside another big medal threat in Birke Haylom from Ethiopia.

For Coscoran, whose brilliant 3:30.42 ranks him 12th best this season, there will be nothing easy in his heat, which includes two sub-3:30 men in Abel Kipsang from Kenya and Yared Nuguse from the US. Nick Griggs, still only 18, will have Jakob Ingebrigtsen alongside him in heat one, while Luke McCann goes in heat two, with nine men faster this season. Every position will unquestionably count.

There is still that old style of qualifying for Rhasidat Adeleke, who has an early start on Sunday morning for her 400m heats, only she won’t want to be relying on any fastest loser spot. Ranked third fastest this season with her 49.20 seconds, set when winning the NCAA title back in June, Budapest is as much about race execution as any time.

“That’s something I’m still learning,” she said. “Executing is so important, whereas the 100m and 200m is basically going full speed the whole way. But in the 400m, knowing your tactics and what works best for you is so important.

Earlier this summer Rhasidat Adeleke confirmed she will forgo her final year of eligibility at the University of Texas in Austin to take up a professional running contract in advance of next year’s Paris Olympics. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“I feel like, just trust myself, and going off what I feel is right at the time. Sometimes my coach will tell me something and I might not execute it properly. It’s being able to tell.”

What is certain about Adeleke is that if she can progress to the final then anything is possible. Defending 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas is in Budapest, but only returning to racing since giving birth to her son Maicel in April, while Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, runner-up last time, is surely now the woman to beat.

Still, it is telling perhaps that both Mageean and Adeleke are mentioned as medal contenders in the World Athletics previews, who generally know what they’re talking about.

In all, 16 of the 24-strong Irish team in Budapest are in action over the opening two days, including the six runners selected for the 4x400m mixed relay (Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, Callum Baird, Róisín Harrison and Chris O’Donnell), although only four will race Saturday’s heat.

O’Donnell is back on the track Sunday for his individual 400m heat, having made the semi-finals in Oregon last year as one of the fastest losers. He’ll happily take that route again this time.

Weekend schedule (All times Irish)

SATURDAY

7:50 Men’s 20km race walk – Final (David Kenny)

9:30 Men’s shot put – Qualification (Eric Favors)

9:35 Women’s heptathlon – 100m hurdles (Kate O’Connor)

10:05 Mixed 4x400m relay – Heats (Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, Callum Baird, Roisin Harrison, Chris O’Donnell)

10:35 Men’s 3000m steeplechase – Heats

10:45 Women’s heptathlon – High jump

11:00 Men’s hammer throw – Qualification A

11:25 Women’s long jump – Qualification

11:35 Men’s 100m – Preliminary round

12:15 Women’s 1500m – (Ciara Mageean, Sophie O’Sullivan, Sarah Healy.

12:40 Men’s hammer throw – Qualification B

18:02 Men’s 1500m – Heats Andrew Coscoran, Nick Griggs, Luke McCann)

18:05 Women’s heptathlon – Shot put

18:10 Men’s discus throw – Qualification A

18:35 Men’s triple jump – Qualification

18:43 Men’s 100m – Heats

19:30 Women’s heptathlon – 200m

19:35 Men’s shot put – Final

19:40 Men’s discus throw – Qualification B

19:55 Women’s 10,000m – Final

20:47 Mixed 4x400m relay – Final

SUNDAY

6:15 Women’s 20km race walk – Final

8:00 Women’s discus throw – Qualification A

8:35 Women’s 400m – Heats (Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley)

8:50 Women’s heptathlon – Long jump

9:25 Men’s 400m – Heats (Chris O’Donnell)

9:30 Women’s discus throw – Qualification B

9:35 Men’s high jump – Qualification

10:25 Men’s 400m hurdles – Heats

11:00 Women’s heptathlon – Javelin throw A

11:10 Women’s 100m – Heats

12:05 Men’s 110m hurdles – Heats

12:05 Women’s heptathlon – Javelin throw B

15:35 Men’s 100m – Semi-finals

15:55 Women’s long jump – Final

16:05 Women’s 1500m – Semi-finals

16:35 Men’s 1500m – Semi-finals

16:50 Men’s hammer throw – Final

17:00 Women’s heptathlon – 800m (final)

17:25 Men’s 10,000m – Final

18:10 Men’s 100m – Final