Added Time: hail Captain Johnny Sexton, finding Edendork, and sorry Wales

With two wins from two gathered into the hold, the Andy Farrell train is rolling merrily along. Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley are in studio to break down Saturday’s win over Wales and we hail Captain Johnny Sexton, for that is how we should address him now.

Tyrone and Kerry’s league game was moved to Edendork and Ian O’Riordan managed to find his way there against all odds. The game was interesting for two individuals in particular - David Clifford and Cathal McShane - for very different reasons. We talk yellow cards, targeting players and jobs for the boys.

All this and a nation apologises to the Welsh women’s rugby team for our crap showers. Free as the air you breathe in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

