Aidan Keena’s second-half strike moves St Patrick’s Athletic back to top spot

St Patrick's Athletic goalscorer Aidan Keena celebrates after the win over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Saturday night. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 1 [Keena 74]

St Patrick’s Athletic returned to the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on goal difference from Shamrock Rovers after a hard-fought 1-0 defeat of bottom of the table Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Ex-Sligo forward Aidan Keena’s predatory second-half goal was the difference as St Pat’s got the win they needed having been frustrated by Sligo’s resilience and a series of fine stops from goalkeeper Liam Hughes.

This was a 19th loss for struggling Sligo, who, despite being 11 points off ninth-placed Drogheda United, are not automatically relegated yet – with four games left.

The title-chasing visitors dominated possession from the off with early opportunities for Keena, Ryan Edmondson and Seán Hoare.

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But Hoare’s headed chance was the only one that demanded a save from Hughes, who was making only his second appearance for the hosts.

Hughes then had to produce a brilliant tip-over to deny Ryan Sheridan’s 22nd-minute piledriver.

Sligo, without a win in the top tier since May’s away defeat of Shamrock Rovers, enjoyed some positive phases without troubling St Pat’s goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

Archie Meekison’s long-range shot after 34 minutes was Sligo’s first effort in anger, with Anang dealing with it well in the wet and blustery conditions.

Keena almost put St Pat’s in front three minutes before the break but his well-struck shot – from a Barry Baggley cross – was superbly denied by Hughes.

St Pat’s began the second half as they did the opening period but once again they found Hughes in sharp form – the goalkeeper’s latest act was to deny Sheridan.

Keena blasted over from a free-kick as St Pat’s boss Stephen Kenny looked to mix things up by bringing on Jason McClelland, Anthony Olusanya and then Chris Forrester.

Darren Purse’s Sligo were hemmed in for much of the second half but St Pat’s struggled to create anything concrete.

St Pat’s were almost stunned when Jack Shorrock’s goalbound effort after 73 minutes – from substitute Luke Pearce’s pass – was touched on to the crossbar by Anang.

A minute later St Pat’s hit the front when Keena gobbled up a rebound after Hughes parried Olusanya’s angled drive.

They held on to this advantage to keep the title race going, although Shamrock Rovers have a game in hand.

SLIGO ROVERS: Hughes; Gabbidon, McElroy, McHugh (Denham, 80), Stewart (McDonagh, 80), Shorrock (Zefi, 80); Young, McManus (Woolery, 62); Gillespie, Meekison; Kavanagh (Pearce, 70)

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Elbouzedi, Hoare (McHale, 76), Redmond, Turner, Breslin (McClelland, 58); Lennon, Baggley (Forrester, 66); Sheridan (Nugent, 76); Keena, Edmondson (Olusanya, 58).

Referee: A Hunter.

Attendance: 2,189.