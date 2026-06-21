Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf
The Women’s PGA Championship (formerly known as the LPGA Championship) will take place this week at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. Ireland’s Leona Maguire will, of course, be competing again this year, and has finished in the top 25 in each of the last three editions of the tournament. – Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports
Rugby
The World Rugby Junior World Championship, probably better known as the Under 20 World Cup, begins at the weekend in Georgia. Ireland kick-off their campaign against England in Tbilisi, before facing Argentina and the US in the other group games. Ireland has never won the competition, though have been finalists twice. – June 27th-July 18th, Premier Sports
Racing
The Irish Derby festival takes place at The Curragh this weekend. The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes is the feature on Saturday afternoon, with one of the highlights of Irish flat racing calendar, the Irish Derby, held on Sunday evening. – Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ
MONDAY (June 22nd)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 2am – New Zealand v Egypt
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 6pm – Argentina v Austria, 10pm France v Iraq
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm – Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (June 23rd)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & ITV - World Cup - 1am – Norway v Senegal, 4am – Jordan v Algeria
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 10.30am – New Zealand v Scotland, 2.30pm – Sri Lanka v Ireland
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & ITV - World Cup - 6pm – Portugal v Uzbekistan
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 9pm – England v Ghana
WEDNESDAY (June 24th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - Midnight – Panama v Croatia
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 3am – Colombia v DR Congo
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 6.30pm – England v West Indies
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 8pm – Switzerland v Canada, 8pm Bosnia v Qatar
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 11pm Morocco v Haiti, 11pm Scotland v Brazil
THURSDAY (June 25th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 2am – South Africa v South Korea, 2am – Czechia v Mexico
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd Test, D1 – England v New Zealand
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm – Open d’Italia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-1am – Women’s PGA Championship
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm – Travelers Championship
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Plus – Super League – 8pm – Warrington v Catalans
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 9pm– Curacao v Côte d’Ivoire, 9pm – Ecuador v Germany
FRIDAY (June 26th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ & BBC - World Cup - Midnight – Tunisia v Netherlands, Midnight – Japan v Sweden
- SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 3am – Turkey v USA, 3am – Paraguay v Australia
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Plus – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 6.30pm – Sri Lanka v Scotland
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd Test, D2 – England v New Zealand
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm – Open d’Italia
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice – Austrian Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-1am – Women’s PGA Championship
- SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 8pm – Norway v France, 8pm – Senegal v Iraq
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Plus – Super League – 8pm – Castleford v York, 8pm – Leeds v Hull KR
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm – Travelers Championship
SATURDAY (June 27th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 1am– Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia, 1am – Uruguay v Spain
- SOCCER – RTÉ & BBC - World Cup - 4am– New Zealand v Belgium, 4am – Egypt v Iran
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – U20 World Cup – 10am – Italy v Scotland, 12.30pm – England v Ireland, 3pm – France v Fiji, 5.30pm – Australia v Spain
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – U20 World Cup – 10am – Argentina v USA, 12.30pm – New Zealand v Japan, 3pm – Wales v Georgia, 5.30pm – South Africa v Uruguay
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd Test, D3 – England v New Zealand
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am – Practice & Qualifying – Austrian Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm – Open d’Italia
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 2pm-5pm – The Curragh Irish Derby meeting
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Plus – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 2.30pm – West Indies v Ireland, 6.30pm – England v New Zealand
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland MHC Final – 3pm – Limerick v Tipperary
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Plus – Super League – 3pm – Hull FC v Wigan, 6pm – Toulouse v Leigh, 8pm – Bradford v St Helens
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-10pm – Women’s PGA Championship
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 5pm – Baku – Rafael Fiziev v Manuel Torres
- GOLF – Sky Sports Plus, 6pm-11pm – Travelers Championship
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm – Athlone Town v Shelbourne
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 Final - 8pm Toulouse v Montpellier
- SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 10pm – Panama v England, 10pm – Croatia v Ghana
SUNDAY (June 28th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ & BBC - World Cup - 00.30am – Colombia v Portugal, 0.30am – DR Congo v Uzbekistan
- SOCCER – RTÉ & BBC - World Cup - 3am – Algeria v Austria, 3am – Jordan v Argentina
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd Test, D4 – England v New Zealand
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-5pm – Open d’Italia
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm – Austrian Grand Prix
- RACING – RTÉ 1, 2pm-5.10pm – The Curragh Irish Derby meeting
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Plus – Super League – 3pm – Wakefield v Huddersfield
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-10pm – Women’s PGA Championship
- GOLF – Sky Sports Plus, 6pm-11pm – Travelers Championship
- SOCCER – RTÉ & BBC/UTV - World Cup - 8pm – Round of 32 (TBA)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 10.30pm – Las Vegas Edwin De Los Santos v Jose Valenzuela