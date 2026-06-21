Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf

The Women’s PGA Championship (formerly known as the LPGA Championship) will take place this week at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. Ireland’s Leona Maguire will, of course, be competing again this year, and has finished in the top 25 in each of the last three editions of the tournament. – Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Rugby

The World Rugby Junior World Championship, probably better known as the Under 20 World Cup, begins at the weekend in Georgia. Ireland kick-off their campaign against England in Tbilisi, before facing Argentina and the US in the other group games. Ireland has never won the competition, though have been finalists twice. – June 27th-July 18th, Premier Sports

Racing

The Irish Derby festival takes place at The Curragh this weekend. The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes is the feature on Saturday afternoon, with one of the highlights of Irish flat racing calendar, the Irish Derby, held on Sunday evening. – Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (June 22nd)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 2am – New Zealand v Egypt

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 6pm – Argentina v Austria , 10pm France v Iraq

, 10pm GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm – Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (June 23rd)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & ITV - World Cup - 1am – Norway v Senegal , 4am – Jordan v Algeria

, 4am – CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 10.30am – New Zealand v Scotland , 2.30pm – Sri Lanka v Ireland

, 2.30pm – SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & ITV - World Cup - 6pm – Portugal v Uzbekistan

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 9pm – England v Ghana

WEDNESDAY (June 24th)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - Midnight – Panama v Croatia

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 3am – Colombia v DR Congo

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 6.30pm – England v West Indies

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 8pm – Switzerland v Canada , 8pm Bosnia v Qatar

, 8pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 11pm Morocco v Haiti, 11pm Scotland v Brazil

THURSDAY (June 25th)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 2am – South Africa v South Korea , 2am – Czechia v Mexico

, 2am – CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd Test, D1 – England v New Zealand

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm – Open d’Italia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-1am – Women’s PGA Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm – Travelers Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Plus – Super League – 8pm – Warrington v Catalans

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 9pm– Curacao v Côte d’Ivoire, 9pm – Ecuador v Germany

FRIDAY (June 26th)

SOCCER – RTÉ & BBC - World Cup - Midnight – Tunisia v Netherlands , Midnight – Japan v Sweden

, Midnight – SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 3am – Turkey v USA , 3am – Paraguay v Australia

, 3am – CRICKET – Sky Sports Plus – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 6.30pm – Sri Lanka v Scotland

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd Test, D2 – England v New Zealand

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm – Open d’Italia

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice – Austrian Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-1am – Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 8pm – Norway v France , 8pm – Senegal v Iraq

, 8pm – RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Plus – Super League – 8pm – Castleford v York , 8pm – Leeds v Hull KR

, 8pm – GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm – Travelers Championship

SATURDAY (June 27th)

SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 1am– Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia , 1am – Uruguay v Spain

, 1am – SOCCER – RTÉ & BBC - World Cup - 4am– New Zealand v Belgium , 4am – Egypt v Iran

, 4am – RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – U20 World Cup – 10am – Italy v Scotland , 12.30pm – England v Ireland , 3pm – France v Fiji , 5.30pm – Australia v Spain

, 12.30pm – , 3pm – , 5.30pm – RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – U20 World Cup – 10am – Argentina v USA , 12.30pm – New Zealand v Japan , 3pm – Wales v Georgia , 5.30pm – South Africa v Uruguay

, 12.30pm – , 3pm – , 5.30pm – CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd Test, D3 – England v New Zealand

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am – Practice & Qualifying – Austrian Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm – Open d’Italia

RACING – RTÉ 2, 2pm-5pm – The Curragh Irish Derby meeting

CRICKET – Sky Sports Plus – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 2.30pm – West Indies v Ireland , 6.30pm – England v New Zealand

, 6.30pm – GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland MHC Final – 3pm – Limerick v Tipperary

– RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Plus – Super League – 3pm – Hull FC v Wigan , 6pm – Toulouse v Leigh , 8pm – Bradford v St Helens

, 6pm – , 8pm – GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-10pm – Women’s PGA Championship

UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 5pm – Baku – Rafael Fiziev v Manuel Torres

GOLF – Sky Sports Plus, 6pm-11pm – Travelers Championship

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm – Athlone Town v Shelbourne

– RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 Final - 8pm Toulouse v Montpellier

SOCCER – RTÉ & UTV - World Cup - 10pm – Panama v England, 10pm – Croatia v Ghana

SUNDAY (June 28th)