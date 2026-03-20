Ronnie O’Sullivan makes snooker history with 153 break at World Open

Ronnie O’Sullivan has made the highest break in professional snooker by hitting a 153 at the World Open in China. Photograph: Tai Chengzhe/VCG via Getty Images

Ronnie O’Sullivan has made the highest break in professional snooker by hitting a 153 at the World Open in China.

The 50-year-old achieved the feat after leaving Ryan Day in a snooker to begin the opening frame of their quarter-final and the Welshman’s failed escape attempt gave O’Sullivan a free ball.

That allowed the seven-times world champion to start with a green followed by an opening black, scoring eight points before beginning on the reds.

O’Sullivan then potted 15 reds, accompanied by 13 further blacks and two pinks, before clearing up the colours for a record 153.

He has scored a record 17 maximum 147 breaks in his career, and the 153 left him two points short of the highest possible break of 155. The only previous break exceeding 147 in the professional game was a 148 scored by Jamie Burnett, in UK Championship qualifying in 2004.

The moment history was made 🤯



Ronnie O'Sullivan delivers a record breaking 153 - the highest break in professional snooker 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UoaIqGiZuO — TNT Sports (@tntsports) March 20, 2026

“Big shout out to all the people who have messaged me and congratulated me on the 153,” O’Sullivan said in a video posted on X. “It was a pretty cool moment, really happy to do it. Thank you to everyone out there who has supported me.”

His rapid start paved the way for a dominant 5-0 victory as O’Sullivan stormed into the semi-finals in Yushan.