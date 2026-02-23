Sport

Shamrock Rovers boss gets chance to clear up situation involving striker Michael Noonan

Tallaght club says complaint made by player’s family to English FA relates to agent

Michael Noonan celebrates scoring for Shamrock Rovers against Norway's Molde in the Conference League last year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Michael Noonan celebrates scoring for Shamrock Rovers against Norway's Molde in the Conference League last year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Mary Hannigan
Mon Feb 23 2026 - 17:382 MIN READ

Even before Shamrock Rovers took the field at Tallaght Stadium for Monday night’s Premier Division match against Dundalk, manager Stephen Bradley knew what the bulk of post-match questions would focus on. Young Rovers striker Michael Noonan finds himself in the spotlight following weekend reports that his family has made a complaint to the English Football Association.

The Sunday Times claims Noonan’s mother Sandie has lodged an official complaint following German club Hoffenheim’s failed bid to buy the 17-year-old for a reported fee of €2 million. Noonan, it is suggested, opted not to move to Germany, his preference being a transfer to Celtic, who have also shown interest in the player.

Once informed by the English FA of the complaint, the FAI contacted Rovers seeking their response to it, with the issue now being investigated by Fifa.

It is said to relate to “an alleged arrangement between Shamrock Rovers and another party”. The newspaper quoted Noonan’s Liverpool-based agent David Moss as saying he is the victim of “a smear campaign”. “It seems that individuals are presently trying to tarnish my image with the Noonan family and/or the club Shamrock Rovers,” he said.

READ MORE

Five things we learned from the Six Nations weekend

On-the-hunt Jesse Lingard looks to Brazil to find room at the inn

Ireland player tracker: Troy Parrott bags 24th goal for AZ Alkmaar while injury concerns mount for Ireland

If Ireland decide not to play Israel, it will have nothing to do with anti-Semitism

In a statement responding to the report, Rovers confirmed they are aware of the complaint, which they claim relates “solely to the player’s agent” and that the club is “not the subject of investigation from any of the FA, FAI or Fifa”.

“The club is however working with Fifa to review two agency agreements,” the club statement continued. “When the Chair and the Board became aware of these agreements in August 2025, independent legal advice was sought, and Fifa was proactively engaged to discuss. The process with Fifa is ongoing and the FAI has been notified. The club’s relationship with the player and his family has always been and continues to be extremely strong.”

Noonan’s form for Rovers since he joined from St Patrick’s Athletic a year ago, and for the Republic of Ireland at underage level, has resulted in sustained speculation about a move abroad. When he does move, it is expected that the fee will be a League of Ireland record in the region of €2 million.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times