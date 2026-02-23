Shamrock Rovers boss gets chance to clear up situation involving striker Michael Noonan

Even before Shamrock Rovers took the field at Tallaght Stadium for Monday night’s Premier Division match against Dundalk, manager Stephen Bradley knew what the bulk of post-match questions would focus on. Young Rovers striker Michael Noonan finds himself in the spotlight following weekend reports that his family has made a complaint to the English Football Association.

The Sunday Times claims Noonan’s mother Sandie has lodged an official complaint following German club Hoffenheim’s failed bid to buy the 17-year-old for a reported fee of €2 million. Noonan, it is suggested, opted not to move to Germany, his preference being a transfer to Celtic, who have also shown interest in the player.

Once informed by the English FA of the complaint, the FAI contacted Rovers seeking their response to it, with the issue now being investigated by Fifa.

It is said to relate to “an alleged arrangement between Shamrock Rovers and another party”. The newspaper quoted Noonan’s Liverpool-based agent David Moss as saying he is the victim of “a smear campaign”. “It seems that individuals are presently trying to tarnish my image with the Noonan family and/or the club Shamrock Rovers,” he said.

In a statement responding to the report, Rovers confirmed they are aware of the complaint, which they claim relates “solely to the player’s agent” and that the club is “not the subject of investigation from any of the FA, FAI or Fifa”.

“The club is however working with Fifa to review two agency agreements,” the club statement continued. “When the Chair and the Board became aware of these agreements in August 2025, independent legal advice was sought, and Fifa was proactively engaged to discuss. The process with Fifa is ongoing and the FAI has been notified. The club’s relationship with the player and his family has always been and continues to be extremely strong.”

Noonan’s form for Rovers since he joined from St Patrick’s Athletic a year ago, and for the Republic of Ireland at underage level, has resulted in sustained speculation about a move abroad. When he does move, it is expected that the fee will be a League of Ireland record in the region of €2 million.