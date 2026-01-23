Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Just about the only difficulty Charlie Smyth has had since signing for the New Orleans Saints has been the accent barrier, the Mayobridge man admitting that some of his team-mates “just can’t understand me at all”. What they have picked up, though, is that their Irish team-mate is rather useful at this NFL kicking business, Smyth earning himself a near $3 million three-year contract last month having impressed mightily since his debut in November. David Gorman catches up with the Down man.

It’s proving to be a heck of a week for the Edogbo family. Two days after Edwin was named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad, his younger brother Seán will make his Munster debut in their URC game against the Dragons in Cork this evening. John Fallon talks to Clayton McMillan ahead of the game.

And Gerry Thornley hears from Connacht captain Cian Prendergast on the eve of Leinster’s visit to the Dexcom Stadium, when the ground’s new 6,555 capacity Clan Stand will be opened. Gerry also has all the fixture details for the knock-out phase of both the Champions and Challenge Cups.

In cycling, Sam Bennett has revealed that he underwent a heart procedure last autumn to treat a condition known as atrial fibrillation, Shane Stokes talking to the Tipperary rider about how it was diagnosed and what his recovery has entailed.

In light of Swim Ireland’s decision to stop using X, Johnny Watterson looks at the increasingly vitriolic issue of online abuse, “a problem that is untreated and festering and now, with Grok AI, sordid”.

In football, Gavin Cummiskey reports on League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon’s claim that the use of ‘dodgy boxes’ is costing LOITV, the FAI streaming service for the domestic game, €1 million in revenue per year.

On the World Cup front, might European countries decide to boycott this summer’s tournament due to, well, Trumpian-related matters? “Unprecedented times call for previously unthinkable conversations,” writes Nick Ames.

In Gaelic games, possibly only Ian O’Riordan could squeeze a mention of Bob Dylan going electric in to a chat with Pádraic Maher about Tipperary’s hopes of ending a 61-year wait for consecutive All-Ireland hurling titles. Maher is hopeful that they’ll be bringing Liam MacCarthy back home this year, but reckons they’re going to have to “find something extra” to achieve the feat.

Gordon Manning, meanwhile, previews division one of the National Football League with a county-by-county guide to the runners and riders.

Philip Reid reports on the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy having a frustrating time of it. But at least all was good between himself and Tyrrell Hatton, despite their LIV differences, Hatton chatting with him about how he put on a stone over Christmas, Guinness on tap in his house the chief culprit.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor reports on “a spectacular return to form” for trainer Gavin Cromwell who had three winners at Gowran on Thursday, the pick of the bunch Now Is The Hour in a thrilling Goffs Thyestes Chase.

Agameoftwohalves enjoyed no such success at Fairyhouse last week, losing by 65 lengths. Jockey Danny Gilligan’s response to an official who approached him after the race? “No comment.” Why wasn’t he asked to elaborate? Little wonder, Brian concludes, that there’s a “credibility gap when it comes to public confidence” in how the sport is policed.

TV Watch: You can get the tail-end of the second round at the Dubai Desert Classic until 1.30 this afternoon on Sky Sports Golf, and there’ll be highlights at 3.30pm. Similarly, TNT Sports’ live coverage of the Australian tennis Open continues until 1.30pm, and there’ll be highlights at 7.0 this evening. And at 7.45pm, Munster host the Dragons in the URC (TG4 and Premier Sports 1).