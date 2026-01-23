Cian Prendergast: ‘It’s a privilege to compete with your brother at the highest level’

Cian Prendergast gets it now. By his own admission, he didn’t always. But now in his sixth season after joining the Connacht academy in 2020 and approaching his 96th cap for the province and in his second season as captain, he’s long since realised that representing Connacht and the west of Ireland is unique.

There have been some legendary Connacht captains over the years – Ciarán Fitzgerald, Eric Elwood and John Muldoon to name just three. And it isn’t lost on Prendergast that he will have the honour of leading out the team from the new Clan Stand in front of an expanded 12,500 capacity against Leinster at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Putting into context the pride he will feel given the magnitude of a record crowd for a rugby match in Galway, the 25-year-old Kildare man began with a candid admission.

“To be honest, with Connacht and the Sportsground, I think it’s something that I never fully understood when I joined. I thought I understood but I’m still figuring it out, how amazing this place is and how special the people are, because the west of Ireland is different.

“It’s something that I’ll never take for granted and it’s something that I’ll constantly be figuring out and trying to live up to, because the people deserve a Connacht team that embodies the history of the west of Ireland. But also one that they can truly see themselves in and I think for us that’s what we’re looking to deliver on Saturday. We’re going to give it everything that we can to deliver that.”

With the honour comes an added sense of responsibility, for the chosen 23 players especially.

“We’ve spoken about it as a group, that it’s an incredible privilege the 23 that are going to get to play in this game, but also with that comes the responsibility not only to the playing group but also to the whole province and the people that support us that are abroad and the people that will be watching on TV.

“Because there’s nothing like the Clan Stand when an interpro is happening and we get rolling and we’re playing good rugby and you’re seeing a Connacht team that fights and does the kind of unglamorous stuff.

Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Then off the back of that we can start playing our kind of rugby and I’m sure the Connacht supporters are going to bring it 10 times over with this occasion. And I’m buzzing for it. I can’t wait.”

Only three weeks ago, in the last round of URC matches, Leinster pulled clear to win 52-17 with 33 unanswered second-half points. But Prendergast has reasons to believe.

“It’s the people we’ve got in the group. I think it’s the coaching ticket. I think ultimately it’s Stu [Stuart Lancaster], our leader. We back each other, we’ve had honest conversations with each other after losses and said that we know what we’re doing is right and we know that how we’re training is good.

“We know that we’re pushing each other hard, we know we’re being honest with each other, it’s just pounding the rock and trusting what we’re doing. It’s allowing the occasion to bring that out of you now because that’s what this team deserves and that’s what the place deserves.”

The Connacht-Leinster rivalry also has a unique flavour due to so much crossover, and especially Leinster players moving west or Connacht players staying put despite playing with Dublin clubs.

It’s a rivalry that even divides families such as, of course, the Prendergasts, and it was noticeable how both Cian and younger brother Sam were so animated in the Aviva derby three weeks ago.

While some players, such as Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park, might be rested, Leo Cullen has had enough bloody noses as a player and a coach out west to ensure Leinster will travel with a strong team.

Either way, Prendergast said there is little dialogue between the two brothers in weeks such as this.

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“At the start of the week we just wish each other best of luck and then it’s on to business because it’s a weird one, you have to separate the family nature with the competitive side of it. We wouldn’t be in much contact in these weeks.”

Their parents, Ciara and Mark, must be having a blast, what with consecutive weekends in Montpellier, Bayonne and Galway. Asked if weeks such as this were difficult, Prendergast quipped: “Yeah but they’re Connacht fans so it’s not that difficult.”

Besides, as he’ll presumably be hosting them this weekend, they won’t have any choice.

“I can’t confirm or deny that! But we’ve been dreaming about this stuff since we were kids and to get to play each other on occasions like this.

“Whether he’s playing or not, I don’t know, I honestly don’t know and he doesn’t know if I’m playing, it’s an incredible privilege and to be able to compete with your brother at the highest level is something we’ll never take for granted.”

This week, Connacht take a giant stride forward in their 140-year plus history. They have long since had to hone certain traits in punching above their weight.

“Ultimately the people of the west of Ireland are incredibly defiant,” said Prendergast when asked about those traits. “I think it’s a funny thing with the Clan Stand, there’s always a massive roar when tries go in but nothing sets the crowd alight when the defence have set a goal-line stand, or a chase back on a line break, or a chase on a kick chase to block the kick down.

“That’s when you really feel what the crowd wants and what the people love to see. So in a small way that’s how I would sum it up but there’s way more things you could use to describe it.”

He gets it all right.