Sport

Ireland’s T20 match against England called off due to wet weather

No ball was bowled, as attention moved to the final match of series on Sunday

The scoreboard displays Match Abandoned during the second T20 Interantional match between Ireland and England at Malahide Cricket Club. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty
The scoreboard displays Match Abandoned during the second T20 Interantional match between Ireland and England at Malahide Cricket Club. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty
Nathan Johns
Fri Sept 19 2025 - 16:02

Ireland’s second T20 international against England in Malahide has been called off without a ball being bowled due to wet weather.

Overnight rain ensured a wet outfield early on Friday morning, but with the downpour relenting there was early hope that a 1.30 start time would be met.

However, the inclement weather returned just shy of 1pm, ensuring a delayed start. A 1.30pm pitch inspection was called with some hope remaining of a delayed start, only for the conditions to remain poor.

Just shy of 3.50pm, the game was abandoned with no hope of play on the horizon.

READ MORE

The GAA serves communities well, but don’t expect it to solve the housing crisis

It costs just €63 to play at Bethpage but Ryder Cup prices go a different way

Owen Doyle: It is nonsense that Berthoumieu’s biting sanction was reduced for apologising

Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings: TV details, kick-off time, ticket news and more

The third and final game of the series is set for Sunday, a 1.30pm start once again in Malahide.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Nathan Johns

Nathan Johns

Nathan Johns is an Irish Times journalist