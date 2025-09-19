Ireland’s T20 match against England called off due to wet weather

The scoreboard displays Match Abandoned during the second T20 Interantional match between Ireland and England at Malahide Cricket Club. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty

Ireland’s second T20 international against England in Malahide has been called off without a ball being bowled due to wet weather.

Overnight rain ensured a wet outfield early on Friday morning, but with the downpour relenting there was early hope that a 1.30 start time would be met.

However, the inclement weather returned just shy of 1pm, ensuring a delayed start. A 1.30pm pitch inspection was called with some hope remaining of a delayed start, only for the conditions to remain poor.

Just shy of 3.50pm, the game was abandoned with no hope of play on the horizon.

The third and final game of the series is set for Sunday, a 1.30pm start once again in Malahide.