Eve McMahon takes top spot in latest World Sailing rankings

Ireland’s Eve McMahon in action at the Paris Olympics last summer. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport/Inpho

Eve McMahon has become the first Irish sailor to achieve a number one spot in the World Sailing rankings.

The 21-year-old Dubliner charged up the ILCA 6 pecking order off the back of her bronze medal-winning performance at the ILCA World Championships in China last month.

The result marked McMahon’s first senior medal and saw her become the first Irish female sailor to medal at a senior world championship.

The Howth Yacht Club sailor made her Olympic debut at last summer’s Paris Games, where she placed 13th in the women’s dinghy event.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympians Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove are ranked fourth in the world in the men’s skiff, while in the ILCA 7 class, Finn Lynch sits seventh and Ewan McMahon has achieved a career-best of 11th.

Commenting on the rankings, Irish Sailing’s performance director James O’Callaghan said: “To have five senior athletes ranked so high globally is a remarkable achievement and a true reflection of the depth of talent in Irish sailing.

“For Eve to reach World Number One at just 21 years of age is exceptional. It proves, once again, that Ireland consistently punches above its weight on the international stage in sailing. But, whilst these ranking are a significant and welcome marker, our athletes remain focused on delivering at key events.”

The updated rankings follow confirmation that Dún Laoghaire will host next year’s ILCA World Championships.