Alex Dunne claims maiden Formula Two pole at Monaco Grand Prix

Alex Dunne claimed his first pole position in Formula Two after setting the fastest time in Friday’s qualifying session for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Taking to the track in the second of the two qualifying groups, the Offaly 19-year-old, racing for Rodin Motorsport, outpaced ART Grand Prix’s Victor Martins, who topped the time sheet in the opening group.

In perfect conditions at the famed Circuit de Monaco, Dunne went fastest of the drivers in the second group but remained just off the pace set by Martins with two minutes left in the session.

As the chequered flag neared, Dunne pipped Martins by three thousandths of a second to cross the line in 1:21.142 to take pole for Sunday’s F2 feature race.

Dunne, who is a development driver with British team McLaren, currently sits top of the F2 driver standings having won the feature race in Bahrain in April and last time out in Imola last weekend.