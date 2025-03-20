Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry elected first female IOC president

The former Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry has become the first woman to lead the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in its 131-year history, after winning a shock first round win over a seven-strong field that included Britain’s Sebastian Coe.

The 41-year-old Coventry won 49 of the 97 votes of the IOC membership, giving her an immediate majority and also making her the first African to become IOC president and the most powerful woman in global sport.

But it was a crushing day for Coe, who was widely accepted to have the best CV, having won two Olympic gold medals, run the London 2012 Games and been World Athletics president since 2015. He secured only eight votes, putting him in third place behind the Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch, who picked up 28 votes.

“The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment,” said Coventry after her victory was confirmed by the outgoing IOC president, Thomas Bach.

“I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa. I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.

“Sport has an unmatched power to unite, inspire and create opportunities for all, and I am committed to making sure we harness that power to its fullest. The future of the Olympic Movement is bright, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Coe had positioned himself as the change candidate and protector of women’s sport, and had urged the IOC to be more open in its decision-making. However, his chances were hindered by becoming an impeccable enemy of Bach when World Athletics banned all Russian athletes from the Rio 2016 Olympics for state-sponsored doping.

Coventry’s victory came despite a manifesto that was widely seen as bland and a campaign that started slowly. However, in the final few days before Thursday’s secret ballot, strong lobbying from Bach and other senior IOC members appears to have been crucial.

But while her victory is hugely significant, it will be seen as controversial in some quarters. Coventry is the sports minister of a Zimbabwean government that is subject to sanctions from Britain, which are “aimed at encouraging the Government of Zimbabwe to: respect democratic principles and institutions and the rule of law”.

Others also see her as Continuity Bach and, with the German being made honorary president, some wonder how much democracy and reform she will implement.

Coventry will take over when Bach formally leaves office on Olympic Day, 23 June, having reached the maximum 12 years in office. – Guardian