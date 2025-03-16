Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland men’s international side will begin the qualifying campaign for the next World Cup in September. Before that, however, is the not insignificant task of trying to stay in League B of the Nations League. This week, the Irish side will play Bulgaria twice - in Plovdiv and Dublin. The loser will drop to League C, where they can look forward to playing sides such as the Faroe Islands and San Marino next year. - Thursday & Sunday, RTE

Athletics

Hot on the heels of the European Indoor Championships, the 20th World Indoors take place this week in China. Nanjing was originally due to host the event in 2020, then in 2021, and then again in 2023, but all three dates were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic regulations in China. The three Irish medal winners from Apeldoorn - Sarah Healy, Mark English and Kate O’Connor – will be competing at Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park. - BBC, Friday-Sunday

Rugby

If you are not already tired of watching French rugby players, there is a huge clash at the weekend in the Top 14. On Sunday evening, top-placed and reigning champions Toulouse travel to second-placed Bordeaux Bègles, a side that includes among their ranks one Joey Carbery. Along with Leinster, these are surely the top three club sides in Europe at the moment. - Sunday, Premier Sports

MONDAY (Mar 17th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1am Thunder @ Bucks

GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland PP Schools Senior A Finals – Football - 1pm St Colman’s, Claremorris v St Pat’s, Maghera , Hurling - 3pm PC Athenry v Thurles CBS

, Hurling - 3pm RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final - 1.30pm Terenure College v Blackrock College

SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 11.30pm Heat @ Knicks

TUESDAY (Mar 18th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 2am Nuggets @ Warriors

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Real Madrid v Arsenal , 8pm Bayern Munich v Lyon

, 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 - 7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Wycombe

WEDNESDAY (Mar 19th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 2.30am Cavaliers @ Clippers

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 & DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Wolfsburg v Barcelona

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 8pm Man City v Chelsea

THURSDAY (Mar 20th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 2am Nuggets @ Lakers

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Singapore Classic

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-10pm Valspar Championship

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Cardiff Premier League

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Bulgaria v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Italy v Germany

SOCCER - BBC 1 Scotland - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Greece v Scotland

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Salford RD v Huddersfield

FRIDAY (Mar 21st)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Men’s World Cup Qualifier - 0.45am Brazil v Colombia

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 2.30am Bucks @ Lakers

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3am - Practice Chinese Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Singapore Classic

ATHLETICS - BBC 2, 10.15am-1.45pm - Nanjing World Indoors

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-10pm Valspar Championship

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Munster

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Cardiff v Lions

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm Northern Ireland v Switzerland

SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s World Cup Qualifier - 7.45pm England v Albania

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Premiership - 7.45pm Northampton v Leicester

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm St Helens v Warrington

SATURDAY (Mar 22nd)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - Midnight Rockets @ Heat , 2.30am Grizzlies @ Clippers

, 2.30am GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, midnight-5am Women’s NSW Open

ATHLETICS - BBC Red Button, 2am-4.40pm, BBC 2, 10.30am-12.45pm - Nanjing World Indoors

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 2.25am - Sprint & Qualifying Chinese Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-7am Singapore Classic

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2 from 8.30am Milan-San Remo

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-10pm Valspar Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 - 12.30pm Notts Co v Crewe Alexandra

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - URC - 12.45pm Sharks v Zebre, 3pm Benetton v Edinburgh , 5.15pm Dragons v Ulster

, 5.15pm RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Kelso, Newbury & Bangor

RUGBY - BBC 2 - Women’s Six Nations - 1pm Ireland v France , 4.45pm Scotland v Wales

, 4.45pm GAA - TG4 - 3pm Women’s Football League (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY - S4C – URC - 3pm Scarlets v Stormers

RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 3pm Bulls v Leinster , 5.15pm Ospreys v Connacht

, 5.15pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Sky Sports Cup Final - 3pm Hibernian v Rangers

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Castleford v Catalans Dragons

RUGBY - ITV & TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Saracens v Harlequins

GAA - TG4 - 5pm Hurling League (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 5.30pm Leeds v Wigan

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase - Women’s Super League - 5.30pm Arsenal v Liverpool

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 5.30pm Bristol v Exeter

SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

GAA - RTE 2 - 7.30pm Hurling League (TBA)

(TBA) TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 4, 7.30pm-9pm - Lievin T1 World Cup

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier League - 7.35pm Sligo Rovers v Waterford FC

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BBC Three - World Cup Qualifier - 7.45pm Wales v Kazakhstan

UFC - TNT Sports 2 from 8pm - London Leon Edwards v Sean Brady

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Top 14 - 8.05pm Toulon v Perpignan

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 9pm Nets @ Pacers

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-23.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 23rd)