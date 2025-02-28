Connacht aim to make home advantage count against Benetton

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins to seeing his team take on a 'tough, physical' Bennetton side in Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht v Benetton

The battle for the URC top eight intensifies on Saturday evening (7.35pm) when Connacht host Benetton at Dexcom Stadium.

The Italian visitors have the advantage heading into this round 12 fixture, but only by four points, as they sit in seventh place with 28, with Connacht in 11th on 24. It is a huge opportunity for Pete Wilkins’s men to leapfrog their opponents by securing the necessary bonus points and denying the visitors anything.

That is a big ask with Italian rugby riding high. Although Benetton will be missing key international players, they will travel with confidence, having delivered a 34-19 victory over Ulster in Italy. They have made only two changes to last weekend’s winning side.

Ulster were not helped on that occasion by three yellow cards and 17 penalties, but Benetton ensured they took advantage while delivering a disciplined performance.

It is a warning for Wilkins’s men as they need to make home advantage count with just seven fixtures before the finishing line.

“Benetton are a tough, physical side which had the better of us the last few years, so we if can front up from the start and get the crowd behind us, we’ll give ourselves every chance,” said Wilkins.

Targeting home fixtures, he said this match is the “second of two games which we knew would put us back into playoff contention if we win. We got what we needed from Cardiff, so if we can further elevate our performance and pick up another win, we’re right in the mix.”

Benetton arrive with huge incentive, particularly after the news that coach Marco Bortolami will leae when his contract ends this season – a decision announced earlier this week amid speculation he will get the Italian job.

A statement read: “The decision was taken with the utmost agreement between the parties, considering this the most appropriate choice with a view to ensuring the best development of the club’s sporting project and at the same time offering the coach new opportunities for his professional career.”

That could make the Italians more dangerous, but Connacht have won 11 of their 12 meetings with the Italians in Galway, the only defeat being a 13-15 loss in December 2011.

Connacht: P O’Connor, S Bolton, H Gavin, C Forde, F Treacy, J Ioane, C Blade, P Dooley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, D Murray, D O’Connor, C Prendergast (C), S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, D Buckley, S Illo, J Murphy, O Dowling, M Devine, JJ Hanrahan, D Hawkshaw.

Benetton: R Smith, I Mendy, M Zanon, M Fekitoa, M Gallagher, T Albornoz, A Uren, T Gallo, B Bernasconi, G Zilocchi, G Marini, E Snyman (C), A Izekorm, J Kingi, T Halafihi. Replacements: A Creepy, N Chaparro, T Pasquali, R Favretto, S Koroiyadi, A Garbisi, J Umaga, F Zanandrea.

Referee: B Breakspear (Wales).